When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs Start? Date, Format, More

As the 2022 NFL schedule continues to move along, teams and fans alike have started to shift their attention to the inevitable playoffs. For those lucky enough to punch their tickets, the NFL Playoffs are just one more hurdle to pass to achieve greatness and make it to the Super Bowl. When do the 2023 NFL Playoffs start, what does the format look like this year, and how many teams can we expect to see?

When do the NFL Playoffs Start in 2023?

Although the NFL season is slowly coming to a close, the 2023 NFL Playoffs only officially start on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Playoffs take place over four separate weekends, starting with the Super Wild Card Weekend, then continuing with the Divisional Round, the Conference Championship, and ultimately the Super Bowl. Here is a general overview of the entire 2023 NFL playoff schedule.

Wild Card Games: Jan. 14-16

Divisional Games: Jan. 21-22

Conference Championships: Jan. 29

Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 12

Format for the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs consist of the four division winners from each of the conferences, the AFC and NFC. In addition to those division winners, each conference will have three Wild Card teams. There are no restrictions to how many teams from each division can be considered for a Wild Card spot.

Entering the playoffs, only the No. 1 seeds will receive first-round byes. The other teams will play during Super Wild Card Weekend.

After the Super Wild Card Weekend, the higher-seeded winners will then go on to play the lower-seeded winners that advanced. This process continues until the Conference Championships.

Obviously, after the Conference Championships, we have the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl will be hosted on a neutral site, and the home team is decided via rotation between the AFC and NFC.

How Many Teams Make the NFL Playoffs?

Each conference will send seven teams to the NFL playoffs, the four division winners and three Wild Card teams each. The NFL decided to increase the size of the Playoffs back in 2021 from 12 to 14. With only 32 teams in the league, this is one of the biggest playoff pools at close to 50%.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

4:30 p.m. ET

CBS, Fox, or NBC

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

8:15 p.m. ET

CBS, Fox, or NBC

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

1 pm ET

CBS, Fox, or NBC

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

4:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

8:15 p.m. ET

NBC

Monday, January 16, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

8 pm ET

ESPN

NFL Divisional Round

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

4:30 p.m. ET

CBS

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

8:15 p.m. ET

FOX

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

3 pm ET

NBC

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Matchup and location TBD

6:30 p.m. ET

CBS

NFL Conference Championships

Sunday, January 30, 2023

AFC Championship Game

3 pm ET

CBS

Sunday, January 30, 2023

AFC Championship Game

6:30 p.m. ET

FOX

Super Bowl

Sunday, February 12, 2023

Super Bowl LVII | AFC vs. NFC

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

6:30 p.m. ET

FOX

How To Watch the NFL Playoffs

As noted above, the NFL Playoffs will be showcased on all of the major TV networks: ESPN, ABC, CBS, or NBC. Additionally, some of those stations have their own streaming platforms that you can use to watch the games.

As noted above, the NFL Playoffs will be showcased on all of the major TV networks: ESPN, ABC, CBS, or NBC. Additionally, some of those stations have their own streaming platforms that you can use to watch the games.