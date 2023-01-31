When did Ohio State men’s basketball last miss the NCAA Tournament?

Chris Holtmann is on a path to Uncharted territory in 2022-23.

After four NCAA Tournament Appearances in five seasons as Ohio State’s men’s basketball Coach — missing out on a canceled NCAA Tournament in 2019-20 — the Buckeyes are seemingly on a path to miss the 2023 NCAA Tournament with an 11-10 overall record and only three wins in 10 Big Ten games.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi currently has Ohio State as one of his “Next Four Out” teams in his latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection, while CBS’ Jerry Palm does not have the Buckeyes listed.

Ohio State fights through Big Ten play:Ohio State Buckeyes have no time for season Autopsy at midpoint of Big Ten play

