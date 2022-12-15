When Did Lionel Messi Start Playing Soccer?

Lionel Messi was born to parents Jorge Messi and Celia Cuccittini, in Rosario, Argentina.

From humble beginnings in Rosario to conquering the world in Barcelona and after, Messi has seen and lived through it all.

Even as a child he was obsessed with soccer and he was supported by his family in his pursuit of a career in the sport.

Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, and his grandmother, both played a crucial role in taking him to games, teaching him the basics of the game, and more.

But what exactly did Messi’s journey entail? For which club did he first start playing soccer? How did he land in Barcelona? And when did he make his first appearance for his national side?

Lionel Messi’s first soccer club

When he was a child, Lionel Messi’s family were supporters of a local club called Newell’s Old Boys. Messi joined the youth wing of the club as a 6-year-old and reportedly went on to score over 500 goals for them. He was a part of the youth team of the Newell’s Old Boys club which earned the name “The machine of ’87” on account of being nearly unbeatable.

Leo Messi was born to play football pic.twitter.com/eJKoehilkM — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 14, 2021

Soccer fans over the years have amassed a massive collection of old videos of a little Leo Messi dribbling past his opponents to score goals. His style of play remains unchanged to this day. The Argentine soccer Sensation signed for the Rosario Club and remained with the side for six years, before eventually moving to Barcelona.

After a few years at Newell’s, Messi was unfortunately diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder. The medical condition jeopardized young Leo’s lifelong dream of making it as a soccer player. To his relief, the disorder was treatable via medication. However, it turned out that Jorge Messi’s medical insurance could cover only a part of the expensive treatment. Treatment costs for this particular disorder easily racked up more than $1000 every month in those times.

Diego Maradona played only 5 league games for Newells Old Boys. Na gejumo debiju na poluvremu Mali dečak je na mirudni terena izvodzio trikove sa loptom, Taj dečak bio je Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/P97eyLl7rO — DarkoGagić90 (@gagic90) November 29, 2020

Coming from humble beginnings, Messi’s family did not have the necessary resources to pay for his treatment. Newell’s Old Boys offered to pay for his treatment, although they backed out of the commitment later on.

One of the reasons why Barcelona was able to find and sign Messi was the sheer need of the Messi family to look elsewhere for a club that could sign him and would also pay for his treatment.

Even though Messi moved to FC Barcelona in 2000 when he was just 13 years old, he remains a fan of Newell’s Old Boys to this day.

Messi celebrates his goal by revealing a Newell’s Old Boys shirt with Diego Maradona’s No. 10 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VboVRricIK — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 29, 2020

After scoring a goal in 2020 shortly after the Demise of legendary soccer star Diego Maradona, Messi took off his shirt to reveal a Newell’s Old Boys jersey Underneath his Barcelona Jersey, to Honor the Argentine legend, who was also a former player of the Rosario club .

Fans of Leo Messi’s first club, Newell’s Old Boys, held a Parade in Rosario to encourage him to return home 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/42IHt1D8bd — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 28, 2020

In 2020, following reports of Messi’s tenure at Barcelona coming to an end, and before he signed for PSG, pictures of Newell’s fans holding a Parade in Rosario to encourage the Legend to come back home, surfaced online.

Messi’s career at FC Barcelona

Messi had family in Catalonia. As a result of the urgency to find a solution to the problem of growth hormone deficiency, and in the hopes that a big soccer club might be interested in covering the cost of the treatment on account of being impressed by Messi, a trial was arranged for young Leo Messi at Barcelona.

Charles Rexach, the then-first-team director for Barcelona, ​​wanted to sign Messi as soon as he saw him play. However, matters were complicated when the Board of Directors hesitated as it was highly irregular to sign foreign players, that too, at such a young age, at that time.

On this day in 2000, the first Lionel Messi contract with FC Barcelona was signed on a paper napkin at the Pompeya tennis club in Montjuic. pic.twitter.com/Sf0Kecnfj5 — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) December 14, 2017

Rexach knew what Barcelona would be missing out on and did not want to let the opportunity go. They drafted a contract on a napkin which was then signed by Messi.

Messi started by playing in Barcelona’s youth system, the La Masia, before being integrated into the first team a few years later.

On this day in 16 years ago, Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut at the age of 17 years, 3 months and 22 days. He was substituted on for Deco against Espanyol. pic.twitter.com/9sSy6qViQu — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 16, 2020

It was only in 2004 that Messi got his first start for the senior team of Barcelona, ​​against Espanyol. He was brought on as a substitute for Deco in the 82nd minute. As such, he became the youngest player to play for Barcelona’s senior side at just 17 years and 3 months of age.

Even though Messi had started a senior game in a club friendly against Portuguese side Porto a year before the game against Espanyol, Friendlies are not counted to keep statistics in professional soccer.

In his time at Barcelona, ​​Messi would go on to become one of the greatest soccer players to ever kick a ball.

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona stats are still hard to believe 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ZeeiMYiVcQ — GOAL (@goal) June 24, 2022

He appeared 778 times for the club, scoring on 672 occasions and assisting 266 times. He won the highest individual honor, The Ballon d’Or, on seven occasions during that time, making him the player with the most number of Ballons d’Or.

He won his first four Ballons d’Or in a row in 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2012. He then lifted the coveted Trophy in 2015, 2019, and most recently, 2021.

When did Messi play his first international game?

Lionel Messi’s first start for his country was not a memorable one.

After impressing at the under-20 level, Messi was called up to the senior national side. He made his debut in a friendly game against Hungary on 17th August 2005.

Messi would have to work hard to forget his debut as he received a red card on his very first appearance for the La Albiceleste.

ON THIS DAY: In 2005, Lionel Messi made his debut for Argentina vs. Hungary. He was sent off after just 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/PZIIt5DuIM — Squawka (@Squawka) August 17, 2015

After being brought onto the pitch in the 63rd minute, in his attempt to shake off a Hungary player who had grabbed his shirt, Messi elbowed the player which was perceived as dangerous play.

As a result, the referee sent young Lionel Messi off in the first two minutes of his debut game for Argentina.

Messi did feature in some games after that, but his first goal for his country at the International level arrived against Croatia in a friendly game on 1st March 2006.

That 3rd place finish was the foundation they needed to win the Copa America 2 years later defeating their fiercest rival, Brazil at their home ground in the finals. They broke Argentina’s 28-year wait to win a senior title and gave Lionel Messi his first senior National Team title. pic.twitter.com/RZTbbs59wj — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) December 14, 2022

The first major Trophy Messi won with Argentina arrived in 2021. It was the Copa America triumph of Argentina that gave the 35-year-old his first major international trophy.