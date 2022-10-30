When a generational basketball Talent like Victor Wembanyama comes around, teams will often go to great lengths to have a chance at drafting the sort of player that can change the fortunes of even the most inept Franchises through the impact that player has.

Such is the expectation surrounding the French big man prospect, who is currently playing in France’s LNB Pro A league to get some higher-level experience under his belt before declaring for the 2023 NBA draft. But so far, teams seem to be playing especially well despite speculation of a race to the bottom of the standings to secure a shot at Wembanyama.

When could NBA teams start making trades this season in light of this situation?

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Bobby Marks have to say on this topic.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Chasing Banner 18 with Boston Celtics alumnus Tony Allen

Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce reflect on Bill Russell’s legacy: ‘He was what Greatness was all about’

Boston’s Jaylen Brown reacts to his high school mixtape

Grant Williams’ dad Gil on his son’s offseason skill improvements

‘There was no intent at all,’ says Boston Celtics’ Grant Williams of the ref bump that got him suspended

Previewing Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers: What you need to know for Friday’s Tilt

List

What are the Boston Celtics best trade options?

List

Boston Celtics listed as fifth most-valuable NBA franchise according to Forbes

List

Boston Celtics reportedly ‘poking around’ on potential TPE trades

List

Boston’s Jayson Tatum, MVP? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix thinks it’s coming

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire