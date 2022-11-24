When Celtics Expect Robert Williams To Return

The Celtics were the best team in the NBA heading into Wednesday, and Boston is soon to get a huge boost.

Robert Williams III has been out for the start of the season as he continues to recover from an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, which he underwent in late September. The fifth-year center was reportedly on schedule in his rehab, and the Celtics seemed to hint his return was nearing.

Now fans know when “Time Lord’s” debut is expected. ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday’s “NBA Countdown” Williams’ agent, Kevin Bradbury, told him the 25-year-old is expected to return by Christmas.

Boston will play on that date against the Milwaukee Bucks, and his return will only serve to make the Celtics even better.

The C’s are No. 1 in Offensive rating, but their No. 1 defense from last season has regressed to No. 16 through the first 17 games of the season, but it should improve if Williams’ injuries haven’t slowed him down too much.

Wojnarowski also added another interesting note. The NBA Insider said to expect the Celtics to “close every hole they can” leading up to the February trade deadline, specifically adding another big man to the rotation as depth behind a player with injury history in Williams and a 36-year-old Al Horford.

Luke Kornet has filled a role for himself in interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s rotation, but there is no guarantee if the fifth-year center can be relied upon in the playoffs. Noah Vonleh and Blake Griffin have not been able to carve out consistent minutes for Boston.