When Can I Buy The Ping G430 Driver

Over the years Ping has developed its main driver range from the G400, G410, and then on to the G425 models (opens in new tab). Which now leads us to the present day and the launch of the Ping G430 range of clubs.

With two years’ worth of R&D under its belt there is a lot of buzz around these drivers and from our testing this seems entirely understandable. But what is all the buzz about and when can you actually get hold of the new models? We answer all below.

ping g430 driver

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

What to expect from the Ping G430 drivers

So what can you expect with these new drivers? Well Ping has a number of new technologies to shout about in the G430 range. Chief among which is the new and improved sound of the drivers, something Ping has worked hard at. By increasing the curvature of the crown, skirt and sole and by repositioning the ribs inside the club, Ping has been able to adjust the important frequencies when it comes to how the club sounds at the point of impact. In our testing we definitely thought this was an improvement from previous Ping drivers.

ping g430 driver

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

There are three heads to choose from and we start with Max driver (opens in new tab), which is aimed at those with a driver swing speed between 90-105mph. It features a newly developed Spinsistency face and a new look for 2023. With a head size at 460cc, it also features a moveable weight to give Golfers a neutral, fade or draw-biased ball flight depending on the positioning.

