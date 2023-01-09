When Can I Buy The Cobra Aerojet Driver

The Cobra LTDx drivers from 2022 saw improved sound, feel and aesthetics and they were one of the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) of the year but can the brand continue moving forward with the Aerojet range, and when will it be available?

Well we have thoroughly tested each driver model to gauge performance and answer that first question, and in terms of availability, the range will launch on February 10th in the UK and US.

cobra aerojet driver

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

What to expect from the Cobra Aerojet drivers

