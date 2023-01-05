When Can I Buy The Callaway Paradym Driver

When can I buy the Callaway Paradym driver?

Callaway has Unveiled its 2023 driver lineup called Paradym, which follows on from the Rogue ST drivers of 2022 (which happened to be one of the best golf drivers (opens in new tab) on the market).

The new range features three heads, the standard Paradym driver (opens in new tab)Paradym X (opens in new tab)and finally the Paradym Triple Diamond (opens in new tab) model. We have been lucky enough to thoroughly hit and review each of them, but when exactly do they hit the shelves? The global in-store date is February 24th 2023 so be sure to mark this in your calendar if you’re thinking of upgrading.

Callaway Paradym Driver

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

What to expect from the Callaway Paradym drivers

