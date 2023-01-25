When and where is the 2023 NBA All-Star game?

The eyes of the sports world may be on the NFL Playoffs, but the NBA season is heating up, and after the Super Bowl the attention will shift to the Association. Teams are in midseason form, and they will get their midseason rest when the league takes a short break for the NBA All-Star game.

Showcase in Saltlake

A-listers from the pop culture world and the sports world will all converge on Salt Lake City, Utah for the NBA’s All Star game and everything that accompanies an event filled weekend on the second to last weekend of February.

The league’s best players will be featured in the All-Star game, while others will be brought to Vivint Arena to take part in the Rising Stars Game, 3 Point Shootout, Skills Challenge and the Dunk Contest before the main event on Sunday, February 19th.

The Rising Stars Game will Spotlight the best and brightest young Talent in the league as they showcase their skills on basketball’s most entertaining weekend. They will kick off the jam packed three days on Friday at 9:00 pm ET.

All-Star Saturday is usually the most exciting day of the weekend. The Skills Challenge will tip the night off at 8:00 pm ET followed by the 3 Point Contest and the night will end with the Dunk Contest.

Dunk Contest participants set

The contestants for the Skills Challenge and the 3 Point Contest have yet to be announced, but we have an idea of ​​who will be competing in the Dunk Contest. Portland’s Rookie Shaedon Sharpe has confirmed his participation, Houston’s KJ Martin is reported to be the other contestant, and Mac McClung from the D-League’s Delaware Blue Coats is expected to be the final of three Dunk Champ aspirants.

Voting for the All-Star Game opened on December, and ended on January 21st. Even though voting has ended, the starters and captains have yet to be confirmed. The rosters will be announced on January 26th at 7:00 pm ET on TNT.

All of the weekend’s top events will be broadcast on TNT as Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson bring the action to our living rooms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.