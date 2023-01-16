When Agüero has returned, but why did Gerard Pique arrive at the Kings League in a Renault Twingo?

At last, football fans can end their intense speculation about who the Mystery player is in Gerard Pique’s newly launched 7-a-side Kings League. After weeks of guessing games, we can now confirm it’s none other than the English Premier League’s record goal scorer and former FC Barcelona star, Kun Agüero

When Agüero Revealed as 12th KuniSports player in Kings League

According to former FC Barcelona icon Gerard Piqué and business partner Ibai Llanos, the identity of the 12th KuniSports player in their recently launched Kings League was Revealed as Argentine Legend When Agüero. Pique had previously indicated that the player would be an individual who had both played in Spain’s Primera division as well as the Champions League. Needless to say, the news has come as a Massive surprise to football fans and was made even more theatrical, by the fact that Agüero walked out into the arena dressed as a Joker in Circus theme as Llanos announced his name. Aguero’s costume would appear to be a comical reference to comments made by La Liga president Javier Tebas last week.

Llanos was of course watching his team, Porcions play against Agüero’s, Kunisports, which was not exactly what he wanted to see as you can probably imagine. “I cannot believe it, I cannot believe that you have done this to me,” he said as he watched the prolific goal scorer wearing his iconic No. 10 jersey. Incidentally, there was also another player in costume playing in the Kings League just last week. Dressed as a Mexican wrestler, former Cadiz player, Nano Mesa was seen entertaining fans in his Mystery appearance. If you’re wondering how Agüero did on his return, Let’s just say he hasn’t lost a step. Indeed, the one-time Hitman was actually named MVP.

Is Kun Agüero OK to play?

While there is of course a great deal of happiness to see Agüero on the field once again, there has of course been a great deal of concern expressed about him playing once again. Fans will of course remember that Agüero was forced off the field last season during a match between FC Barcelona and Alaves, when he appeared to experience dizziness and difficulty breathing. Agüero was later diagnosed with a heart condition and his career essentially came to an end. Now, 15-months and numerous medical checks later, it would appear that the former Barcelona star has been given the green light to play.

Barcelona confirm that Sergio Aguero has been admitted to hospital for a cardiac exam after he experienced chest discomfort during their game against Alaves. Get well soon Sergio 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o2lbKBmPZT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2021

Pique steals the show with a Twigo and a Casio watch

Of course it wasn’t all about Agüero on the night. Gerard Pique himself also turned heads by turning up to the Kings League in a Renault Twingo. A clear jab at his now former partner and mother of his children, Shakira. The pair have of course been engaged in an intense public battle since their relationship came to a disastrous end following reports of the footballer’s infidelity.

Matters were then made worse by the release of the Colombian singer’s latest song in which among many other less than polite statements, she refers to Pique’s new partner as a Twingo in comparison to the Ferrari which he lost. If that wasn’t enough, the former Blaugrana defender also made a post to social media wearing a Casio, again in reference to Shakira’s lyric about trading a Rolex for the widely known digital watch brand. Incidentally, it’s been reported that there’s a sponsorship deal in the works with Casio. We’re not sure that Gerard has made things better, but they certainly can’t get any Worse in what is now a full-blown public spat.