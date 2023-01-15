When a former Milwaukee Bucks player got the best out of Michael Jordan in a trash talk battle

A big reason for Michael Jordan being widely considered the Greatest basketball player of all time, aside from his unmatched basketball prowess and winning insatiability, was the fear and aura MJ brought to the floor. The trash-talking was a massive part of it, as not many opponents could scramble a response or fire back at the Bulls Legends jawing at them. But a Milwaukee Bucks Legend did precisely that once upon a time.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button