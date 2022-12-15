When 5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Confessed Having Failed to Accomplish his ‘Ultimate Dream’

Any NBA championship-winning roster comprises a set of specialists alongside the stars. And if the specialty under discussion is defending and rebounding, there is a case to be made for Dennis Rodman as one of the Greatest Specialists of all time.

The Worm was a crucial part of the Championship runs by the Pistons and the Bulls. Rodman is often referred to as one of the great defensive minds of the game. Particularly when it came to rebounding, there aren’t many who may be spoken of in the same breath as Rodman.

The veteran forward won the NBA rebounding title a staggering 7 times over his career. Despite being one of the last picks in the 1986 NBA draft, this unique skill set ensured that Rodman enjoyed considerable success over a 14-year-long NBA career.

Despite starting out as a rotation piece, The Worm averaged 13 rebounds a game. Having all this success, however, Rodman’s “ultimate dream” in an individual capacity eluded him.

What did Rodman state as his “ultimate dream” in an individual sense as an NBA player?

The record for most rebounds in an NBA game rests with Wilt Chamberlain at 55. While one might think that was the personal ambition Rodman maintained, it wasn’t as lofty. Rodman set himself a target of 40 rebounds as a personal milestone and his “ultimate dream”.

However, despite regularly averaging over 15 rebounds a game at his peak, 40 remained a dream for The Worm. Rodman set a personal best of 34 once, unfortunately still falling 6 rebounds short of his goal.

“That would be the Ultimate dream for me to give to my child. That is the only thing that would make my life worth while from here on. That is the goal you probably can’t achieve now in this game, but one day, it’s going to happen, and when I do get it that ball is mine. After that, I’m Flying right to Sacramento and giving the ball to my child” spoke Rodman about his 40 rebound dream.

That flight to Sacramento with the match ball might not have fallen Rodman’s way, but there is certainly a lot the forward can be proud of. Multiple championships, all-defensive norms, and a Defensive Player of the Year Trophy form quite the resume indeed.

Even though the personal milestone eluded him, what he achieved as an older prospect selected with the 57th pick is definitely the stuff of dreams.

How many times has the 40 rebound mark been breached in the NBA?

Per official records, the 40 rebound mark has been seen on 29 separate instances. However, to no surprise, the list of players to make the list is short and dominated by two names – Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.

Jerry Lucas and Nate Thurmond are the only other inclusions in the list with one appearance each. So, of the 29 times players have grabbed 40 boards or more, only twice has it not been Russell or Chamberlain.

They are also the only players to grab over 50 boards, with each having done it once. Chamberlain with 55 and Russell with 51.

Those two have their spots atop the list of Greatest rebounders of all time locked up and secured. There is no opposition or debate there. The two Legends certainly set the standards for everyone else when it comes to the art of rebounding.

1967 was the last time the 40 rebound mark was breached by an NBA player. Kevin Love’s 31 rebound showing in 2010 was the closest an active player has made. Will we see this drought of 40 rebound games end soon?

