When 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 date, game time will be revealed by NFL

When NFL likely will reveal 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 date, time

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers likely will find out Sunday night when their Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals will be held.

The NFL will determine the dates and times for the final regular-season week once all playoff scenarios are known. Two games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 7, and the remainder will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8.

For teams in the AFC, that information might not be known until after the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals because of its impact on the playoff picture.

The league informed teams this week that the Week 18 game schedule featuring NFC teams will likely be determined Sunday night because no NFC teams play Sunday night or Monday. The 49ers play at the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL will consider playoff implications in determining the dates and times of next week’s games. The 49ers-Cardinals game, which will be played at Levi’s Stadium, could have playoff seeding implications.

The two games are Saturday, Jan. 7, are scheduled for 1:30 pm PT and 5:15 pm PT. There will be 13 games scheduled for the 10 am PT and 1:25 pm PT time Slots on Sunday, Jan. 8, and there will also be a game Sunday night at 5:20 pm PT.

All Week 18 games are eligible for all windows, according to the league.

The 49ers (11-4) have qualified for the Playoffs as NFC West champions, and are currently in the No. 3 spot but remain in strong contention with the Minnesota Vikings (12-3) for the No. 2 seeds The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) are in the No. 1 slot, but they have yet to clinch the NFC East over the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys (12-4).

The first round of the NFL Playoffs will take place Jan. 14-16. There will be two games on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1:30 pm PT and 5:15 pm PT; three games on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 10 am PT, 1:30 pm PT and 5:15 pm PT; and one game on Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:15 p.m. PT.

