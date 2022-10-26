Wheeling Volleyball One of 10 Teams Under Consideration in Week One of Atlantic Regional Rankings

Wheeling, W.Va. – With the regular season winding down, the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region released their first Volleyball rankings of the 2022-23 season. New for this season, the first Regional Rankings list the top 10 teams under consideration for the Regional Rankings in alphabetical order. The Wheeling University Volleyball team was listed as one of these teams under consideration and was one of four teams from the Mountain East Conference (MEC) listed.

The Cardinals set themselves up with a tough schedule this season that sets them up for the challenges they would face in the region. So far, through 21 in-region games, the Cardinals sit at 18-3 against regional opponents and 18-7 overall against NCAA Division II opponents. That success in the region has translated into success on the court, as they enter the final week and a half of the regular season in first place in the MEC North Division. With all regional opponents left ahead of them, Wheeling looks to take care of business one game at a time as they try to return to the Atlantic Regional Tournament for the 10th time after hosting each of the last nine tournaments.

Since the start of conference play, the Cardinals have taken just one loss and are one of two teams in the MEC sitting at 12-1. Their Lone conference loss of the year came against the other 12-1 team in conference play, Charleston back on October 11th. Since then, they have come back strong with wins over West Virginia State, Fairmont State, West Virginia Wesleyan, Davis & Elkins, and Frostburg State. Of their four remaining opponents, one other team is listed as Under Consideration for the regional rankings in West Liberty.

The first week of the regional rankings lists the ten teams under consideration in alphabetical order. Then, in week two, those 10 teams will be ranked based on a formula voted upon by Regional board members across NCAA Division II. The following teams were listed as under consideration for the Atlantic Regional Week 1 Rankings:

Charleston

Clarion

Edinboro

Fairmont State

Gannon

IUP

Shepherd

West Liberty

West Virginia State

Wheeling

The Wheeling University Volleyball team returns to action on Friday, October 28th, when they host Notre Dame College at 7 PM.