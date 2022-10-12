Wheeling Men’s Basketball Sits 10th in Annual MEC Preseason Poll

Bridgeport, W.Va. – With the first official basketball practices happening later this week, the Mountain East Conference got ready with the release of their annual MEC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll. After making it to the MEC Quarterfinals a year ago, the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team finds themselves ranked 10th in this season’s poll, receiving 32 votes. The Cardinals are relishing the opportunity to be underdogs this season as they feature a young team with 10 freshmen mixed in with key returners from last season’s team.

Last season the Cardinals were able to go 10-20 overall and 8-14 in MEC play. They made the MEC tournament as the number nine seed and took on Glenville State. After getting a 78-72 win in the first round The Cardinals would earn a date with Rival West Liberty in the MEC tournament’s quarterfinals. It was a classic game that came down to the final minutes with the Cardinals having a chance to knock off the eventual MEC Champions. However, they would end up falling in a close game 88-82 ending their season. It was the highest win total for the Cardinals under the third year head coach Chris Richardson and they look to continue their progress this season.

While they do lose their top three scores from last season, the Cardinals bring back some key pieces to last year’s playoff run. Leading the way on offense will be a Wheeling native Brent Price who, after missing a few games to start the season, ended with an average of 8.6 points per game. He shot nearly 45% both from the field and the three-point line and looks to be a consistent shooter for the Cardinals this season. On defense the Cardinals return a pair of top rebounders in John Korte and Andrew Taylor . Korte was Wheeling’s second leading rebounder last season with 6.0 rebounds per game, and Andrew Taylor finished right behind him with 5.6 rebounds per game while also averaging 7.6 points per game on the Offensive end.

Leading this year’s MEC men’s basketball Preseason Poll was last year’s MEC Champions West Liberty University. The Hilltoppers received 115 points and five first place votes in what was a tight race for the top spot. Right behind them was Fairmont State who finished with 113 points and six first place votes and following them was Charleston with 102 points. The rest of the MEC men’s basketball preseason poll looks like this:

1. West Liberty – 115 (5)

2. Fairmont State – 113 (6)

3. Charleston – 102

4. West Virginia State – 93 (1)

5. Notre Dame – 81

6. Concord – 67

T7. Alderson Broaddus – 51

T7. Glenville State – 51st

9. Davis & Elkins – 48

10. Wheeling – 52

11. Frostburg State – 28

12. West Virginia Wesleyan – 11

The Wheeling University men’s basketball team kicks off their season on Friday November 11th when they take on California University of Pennsylvania at the West Liberty tournament.