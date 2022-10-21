Wheeling Men’s Basketball Season Tickets are on Sale Now

Wheeling, W.Va. – The Basketball season is almost here and that means Basketball action will soon be coming to the Alma Grace McDonough Center. On Thursday, the Wheeling University Athletics Department released their Men’s Basketball season ticket plans, with 14 home games on the schedule. General Admission is $112 and Students and Seniors are $56, a 20% discount off the price of buying single game tickets for all 14 games.

The Cardinals come into 2022 with a young team on their side, featuring 10 freshmen among the bunch. They have the task of getting the Cardinals back to the MEC tournament for the third consecutive season. After beginning the season on the road for the first two games, the home fans will get their first chance to see the Cardinals in action on November 15th when they host D’Youville in non-conference action. After hitting the road for their Mountain East Conference (MEC) opener, the Cardinals return home November 22nd when they battle Alderson Broaddus. They follow with Davis & Elkins right after and play their final conference of 2022 on December 10th against Charleston. They wrap up the 2022 portion of their schedule when they host Franciscan on December 30th.

Their 2023 home schedule kicks off a few days later when Wheeling hosts Concord on January 7th. It is the first of five home games of the Cardinals during the month, as fans kick off the new year with a ton of home basketball. The big showing in the middle of that stretch is the first edition of Men’s Basketball’s “Battle for Wheeling” on January 21st at the Alma Grace McDonough Center. They end the month against West Virginia Wesleyan on January 25th and they end the month on the road. February sees them play three home contests, including a rematch of the first round of the 2021 MEC Tournament when they host Glenville State on February 11th. Their final two games of the regular season finish on the road as the path to WesBanco comes to and end.

Fans who buy season tickets will save 20% off the price of buying tickets for all 14 games. Season Tickets can be purchased online by clicking buy HERE or at the door to the first few home games of the year. Fans who purchase season tickets will be given a pass that they can use to get into all home basketball games throughout the season.

The Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team kicks off their season on Friday, November 11th, when they take on CAL-U at the West Liberty Crossover tournament.