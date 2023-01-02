Wheeling Football’s Brandon Munoz Featured by National Scouting Combine

Wheeling, W.Va. – As the road to the 2023 NFL Draft begins, many Athletes are beginning their quest to a professional football career with Bowl games and combines happening across the country. One Wheeling University Football player who has been prominent in many Bowl games this winter is being Featured by the National Scouting Combine. Defensive Lineman Brandon Muñoz was one of the combine’s Featured athletes, sitting down for an interview Featured on the combine’s website.

Munoz has been one of the players making up the heart and soul of the Cardinals defense over his last five seasons in a Cardinal’s uniform. He has set several pass rushing records for the program, including career sacks (), career tackles for loss, and career quarterback hits among others. He continued his success on the defensive line in 2022, leading the way with 15.0 tackles for loss this season, accounting for 46 yards, to go along with 3.0 sacks. He added to that 40.0 total tackles and even dropped into coverage for his first career interception in their game against The University of Charleston.

Once the season concluded, Munoz’s honors started rolling in as he was named Second Team All-MEC for the first time in his career. It was his fourth career All-MEC honor, after earning Honorable Mention Awards for each of his first four seasons. After that, he was one of three Cardinals who was invited to participate in the 2022 FCS National Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida and is following that up with an invitation to the FBS All America Tropical Bowl, taking place in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, January 21st. The National Scouting Combine will be the following week and will be the fourth postseason event that Munoz has been invited to.

In the interview, Munoz outlines some of the skills he feels translates to him being a good prospect as well as talking about his time with the Cardinals. He highlights his work ethic in the interview and how he hopes it helps him stand out from the prospect poll.

“I believe that I have a great work ethic,” said Munoz to the National Scouting Combine. “I look forward to putting my all into what I do and always attempt to get better and continue to improve. I work hard, train hard, and study hard.”

To see Munoz’s full interview with the National Scouting Combine, click HERE. The National Scouting Combine will take place January 24th – 27th in Westfield, Indiana.