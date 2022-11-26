Wheeling Football has Three Invited to the FCS National Bowl

Wheeling, W.Va. – Last season, the Wheeling University Football Team made history when they sent their first ever player to the FCS National Bowl in Florida. Flash Forward one season, and the Cardinals will once again be represented as three of their players received invitations to participate in this season’s game. Senior wide receiver Lowell Patron, linebacker Jason Simon and defensive lineman Brandon Muñoz will all head down to Florida for this year’s game, December 9th – 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

All three players played key roles in what was the best season in Wheeling University Football history. In their fifth season as a program, and fourth as a member of the Mountain East Conference (MEC), Wheeling broke the school record for wins in a season, going 7-4 overall and 6-4 in conference play. The Cardinals began the year with a 25-11 win over Seton Hill and used that momentum for the rest of the season. They took their first conference loss at the hands of Notre Dame College, but fought back to win their next two to move to 3-1. After a loss to UNC Pembroke, the Cardinals won three straight to set up a big matchup against Concord. However, the Cardinals would drop the Matchup and pick up their final win in their last game against Fairmont State to end 7-4.

Lowell Patron was the leader of the Cardinals receiving game, and was honored with All-MaeC Second Team honors, the first of his career. He set a new career high with 56 catches for 726 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He nearly broke the single game receiving yards record, a record which he set last season, when he picked up 172 yards against Alderson Broaddus. However, his biggest game of the year came on senior day as he helped lead the team to a 31-28 overtime win. Patron finished the day with a season-high nine catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. They caught both the first Touchdown of the day and the game tying Touchdown to help send the game to overtime. Patron’s size and speed are both key parts to his game and he looks to show these skills on the national stage.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals are sending a pair of players, led by middle linebacker Jason Simon . Simon was all over the field for the Cardinals in 2022, and was the team’s second leading tackler with 72.0 on the season. Simon also tied for second on the team with two interceptions, while finishing with 4.0 tackles for loss and four pass break-ups. No matter where Simon was playing on the field he has been a ball hawk throughout the season. His biggest showing came on Homecoming against UNC Pembroke when he finished with eight total tackles and an interception and followed that up with a 10 tackle game the following week against Frostburg State. Simon has been one of the keys to the Cardinals defensive success and now looks to shine in the National Stage.

The final Cardinal invited to the FCS National Bowl game was Defensive Lineman Brandon Muñoz, who has been in Wheeling since the beginning. The redshirt senior has terrorized opposing backfields during his career and had another strong showing in 2022. He finished with 40.0 total tackles while leading the team with 15.0 tackles for loss while picking up 3.0 sacks. He came through big when his team needed him the most in the battle against Concord. They finished with four tackles in the game and three of those went for loss. He also picked up his first career interception against Charleston as he capped off a strong career in a Cardinals uniform as he tries to make it at the next level.

The 2022 FCS National Bowl game will be played on Sunday, December 11th in Daytona Beach, Florida.