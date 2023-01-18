Wheeling Football Alumni Aaron Finch Signs Pro Contract with Jacksonville Sharks

Wheeling, W.Va. – In 2018, the Wheeling University Football program was started to create more opportunities for Division II football players in the Ohio Valley. Since then, the program has flourished, improving every season, and setting the program record with a 7-4 overall record last season and a 6-4 record in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. Over the weekend, the program hit another milestone as they had their first player sign a professional contract to continue their football career.

On Monday, former Wheeling University defensive back Aaron Finch signed a contract with the Jacksonville Sharks of the National Arena League (NAL) for the 2023 season. With the signing, Finch becomes the first Wheeling University Football player to sign a contract with a professional football team. Finch will be joining a Jacksonville Sharks team that is entering their third season as a member of the NAL. During the 2022 season, the Sharks finished fourth in the NAL with a record of 7-7, their best mark since their Inception back in 2021. They made the 2022 NAL Playoffs but would end up falling in the first round to the Defending NAL Champions in the Albany Empire.

Finch was part of the Inaugural Wheeling University Football team back in 2018 and spent four seasons in a Cardinals uniform. Over his career, he racked up 88.0 total tackles, 63 solo and 32 assisted, and sits 13th all-time in program history in total tackles. However, where Finch really excelled was in pass coverage where he finished with 10 pass break-ups and eight interceptions across his four seasons. Finch is tied for the program record with eight career interceptions and sits in the top five all-time with 10 career pass break-ups.

His best season in a Cardinal’s uniform came during the 2019 season when Finch finished with 29.0 total tackles, 21 Solo and eight assists. He finished with a career-high four pass breakups and four interceptions during the season, leading the Cardinals and tying for second in the MEC in interceptions. Finch also has the Honor of being the first Cardinal’s defensive player to score a touchdown against McKendree on October 12th, 2019. With 9:03 left in the second quarter, Finch intercepted a pass from McKendree quarterback Turner Pullen and took it 36 ​​yards to the endzone for the first pick six in program history.