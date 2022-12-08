Wheeling Falls At Cincinnati Has Late Goal | News, Sports, Jobs

CINCINNATI — Hockey is a game of bounces, and on Wednesday night, the Wheeling Nailers fell victim to one that went the wrong way. While playing on the man advantage in the final five minutes of the third period, the Nailers inadvertently put the puck in their own net, which decided the game, 3-2 for the Cincinnati Cyclones at Heritage Bank Center.

Adam Smith and Cedric Desruisseaux were the Wheeling goal scorers.

The Nailers were able to shake off the early deficit, and battle back to tie the contest. Adam Smith put the visitors on the board at the 5:17 mark, when he settled down a centering pass from Gianluca Esteves, and shuffled a shot Underneath Beck Warm’s right pad. Wheeling drew even closer less than five minutes later. David Drake’s left point shot hit off some bodies, then dribbled along the goal line, where it got dunked into the cage by Desruisseaux.

The Nailers played well enough to take a point out of Heritage Bank Center, but with 4:12 left in regulation, Puck luck wasn’t on their side.

Matt McLeod’s right side shot got caught by Taylor Gauthier. Wheeling tried to get a breakout start, but when the team elected to reverse behind the net, the puck rolled off a stick and into the net.

The Nailers and Cyclones both have today off, before returning to the ice at Heritage Bank Center on Friday night.

at 7:35. Wheeling will then travel to Kalamazoo for a 7:00 game on Saturday against the Wings.