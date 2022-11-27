Wheeler basketball carries the same expectations into a new classification

Wheeler Boys Basketball

Head Coach: Larry Thompson

Region: Region 5-AAAAAAA

Last Season: 25-5, lost 6A state title game to Grovetown

Standout Players: PG Isaiah Collier (Sr.), F Arrinten Page (Sr.), G Jelani Hamilton (Sr.), F Josh Hill (Jr.), G Damion Mitchell (Sr.)

MARIETTA, GEORGIA – A new team, a new classification, and the same expectations.

The Wheeler basketball team is one of the top-ranked teams in the country, but that isn’t something Veteran head Coach Larry Thompson wants to hear. WIth a new roster of players and the bitter taste of losing in the Class AAAAAA state Championship last season, Thompson doesn’t care much about where they’re ranked in November.



