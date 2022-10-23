Wheelden’s Second Half Goal Caps Off Senior Day Over St. Francis College Brooklyn, 1-0

EASTON, MASS. (October 23, 2022)- After a scoreless first half, Hannah Wheelden came up with a clutch goal early in the second that gave the Skyhawks a 1-0 Northeast Conference win on senior day. Prior to today’s match, the Skyhawks honored their eight seniors: Lauren Clement, Hannah Copley, Hannah Guidi, Bella MacNeil, To Emma Montanile, Abi Murphy, Peyton Nickersonand Emma Slade along with student manager, Meghan McDevitt. Stonehill College athletics would like to thank our Seniors for all their efforts for the Stonehill Women’s soccer program over their careers!

Scoring

STO: Hannah Wheelden (48:59)

Goalkeeping

STO: Hanna Copley (90:00)-five saves

SFB: Kili Keshwar (90:00)-four saves

The Details

Despite not scoring in the first half, Stonehill had plenty of chances including an early look by Murphy at 9:16. Murphy pushed up the field and sent a shot on net near the top of the box and Keshwar came up and challenged Murphy. Keshwar dove to the left just enough and got her fingertips on the shot which slowed down the attempt and altered its track away from the net.

St. Francis College Brooklyn also had their fair share of opportunities to get on the board in the opening frame when Isabelle Gollette rifled a shot on net but Copley made a crucial stop and made another big-time stop before the end of the half at 41:16 when Oormi Sivapatham generated her own offense and put a shot on net but was turned away.

rifled a shot on net but Copley made a crucial stop and made another big-time stop before the end of the half at 41:16 when generated her own offense and put a shot on net but was turned away. As the second half got underway, Stonehill generated a corner kick opportunity, and after Clement put her kick on net the ball bounced around in front of the net and Wheelden saw and opening and put her shot past Keshawar for the one-goal lead (1 -0). Wheelden’s goal marked the first of her collegiate career.

From there, Copley came up big again and kept the shutout intact as she made a big-time save when Copley ran up to Hannah Russell to challenge her and despite Russell trying to lift the ball over Copley, she reached out to the left and grabbed the ball. Kendra Rust had two great looks in the 83rd and 85 minutes with one being saved by Copley and one went over the top of the net. After those shots, Stonehill held on for the shutout win.

to challenge her and despite Russell trying to lift the ball over Copley, she reached out to the left and grabbed the ball. had two great looks in the 83rd and 85 minutes with one being saved by Copley and one went over the top of the net. After those shots, Stonehill held on for the shutout win. Copley finished with five saves on the day and with her five saves, she has recorded 100 saves in her career.

Up Next

Stonehill wraps up their Inaugural Division I season on Thursday, October 27 when the Purple and White host Fairleigh Dickinson University at 3 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.