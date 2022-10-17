Wheelchair basketball tourney in Coralville shows off Adaptive sports

Since 2011, Adaptive Sports Iowa has helped boost morale and mobility in both children and adults who have physical disabilities.

Last weekend, the group brought its message to Coralville, with a basketball tournament featuring teams from five states.

“It just makes me happy to be around people that I like to play with,” said Jayden Stafford, a player on the Iowa Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the youth wheelchair basketball team for Adaptive Sports Iowa. The Grizzlies, and Coach Derrick Bisnett, Hosted their first Invitational tournament Saturday and Sunday.

Stafford’s father, Dana, said his son has been playing adaptive sports since he was in the second grade.

“He used to play baseball, but for some reason he was just more drawn to basketball. It fits his personality better,” Dana Stafford said.

Ever since Stafford started playing sports, his father said his confidence and physicality have improved greatly, a common occurrence among players.

Dana Stafford said many of the players, including his son, have spina bifida or were drastically injured, making them unable to play regular sports. The ability to compete in adaptive sports has dramatically changed their lives.

“When you look at these kids, they are normal out here, and they could be good at something,” Stafford said.

