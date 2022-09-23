Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival Returns Sunday

The sixth annual Wheaton Arts Parade and Festival will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 am to 5 pm The event is free to attend and will allow Residents to immerse themselves in local art – both at the festival and the parade.

The “Parade the Triangle” portion of the event – ​​a traditional part of the festival – will showcase art made in the community as Parade goers “push, pull, carry, wear or perform” their art through Wheaton’s town center to the new town plaza is Reedie Drive.

“The Parade will start at 10 am at the intersection of Grandview and Ennalls Aves,” the event website states. “After the parade, around 11:30 am, there will be recognition of sponsors, brief announcements and the National Anthem at the Grandview Stage.”

According to the event website, Residents are recommended to watch the Parade along Grandview Avenue, Triangle Lane and the West Side of Georgie Avenue for “excellent views.”

In addition, the festival portion of the event will have food and music – all while over 50 local artists and art organizations exhibit and sell their original work. A full list of the exhibitors that will be present at the festival can be found on the event website here.

Among the food being offered at the event includes catering from Los Chorros and Frank’s Burger Place. A full list of vendors that will be present at the event can be found here.

“Enjoy fine food from the Wheaton area’s famous restaurants, brick over pizza, some tasty sweet cakes, gourmet coffee, and shaved ice, or sip some beer by two local brewing companies in our Tented beer garden,” the event website states.

Residents will also be able to experience musical performances from Talented performers across the county starting at noon, including “Strathmore artists, local dance companies, choral groups, musicians, and showcases by area high schools.” The entire list of musical performances – including the stages and times – are available to view here.

The Parade and festival will take place “rain or shine.” Should there be severe weather, the decision to cancel the event will be made “early the morning of September 25.” For more information regarding the event, the official website can be found here.

