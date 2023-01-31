What’s wrong with Ohio State’s basketball team? Hey Stephen

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Do you have a recruiting question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Stephen? Become an Ohio State text Subscriber here or by texting 614-350-3315 for a two-week free trial. Stephen Means will answer an OSU football question every day for text subscribers and then share the best of those answers every Wednesday and Saturday.

Hey Stephen: Will OSU basketball figure things out this season? I’ve become used to an early rough patch, figuring things out in the middle, then losing in the second round of the tourney. Should that still be my expectation, or has the recent skid shown issues that are unfixable? — Micah in Utah

Hey, Micah, it’s Stephen: This team looks pretty much up to par with what I thought they’d look like this year. The Buckeyes have a ton of young talent thrown into the fire much earlier than usual while not necessarily having that established veteran to lean on in the same way. That usually means a lot of losses. Some of those losses would be fun, like games against San Diego State, Duke and North Carolina. Some wouldn’t be as fun as the entire month of January has been.

I don’t think any of this is fixable. The optimistic idea here is that eventually, things start clicking — eventually at the end of games — and it becomes something to build off of going into next season.

Hey Stephen: What do you think the floor and ceiling are for the OSU men’s basketball team? What percent chance do they have to make the tournament? — Don in London, Ohio.

Hey, Don, it’s Stephen: Before the season, I would’ve probably said second-round ceiling, NIT floor. But with how things have looked lately, the floor is probably closer to not even making the NIT and getting a trip to the CBI (College Basketball Invitational).

Making the NCAA Tournament is probably not in the cards this season. Ohio State would need to be good on a pretty crazy run here in February, then Somehow throw a wrench in things by winning the Big Ten Tournament to do so. It got to the Championship game in 2021, but it hasn’t actually won it since 2013, so the chances f that happening are slim. OSU needs momentum, and right now, it doesn’t have any. There also isn’t much let up in the schedule to provide some room for some, either.

Hi Stephen: Where would Holtmann be if (Malachi) Branham and (Brice) Sensabaugh didn’t drastically outperform their recruiting ranking as freshmen? — from the 614

Hey, 614, it’s Stephen: I honestly believe this is an Elite 8 team if Malaki Branham Returns for Year 2. It moves everyone down a peg on the totem pole, allowing guys like Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton to go through normal growing pains. It also means you’re not asking guys like Justice Sueing and Zed Key to do more than maybe they’re capable of.

I think both could help with recruiting because Holtmann’s about to have back-to-back one-and-done guys taken in the first round. The program hasn’t had back-to-back first-round picks since it went on a run from 2007-10.

Hi Stephen: Is Holtmann’s seat getting warm? As a fan of the coach, the January slum, every freaking year, is angering many fans. Does (Athletic Director) Gene Smith hear that? Does he take that into account? Your opinion — from the 614

Hey, 614, it’s Stephen: The January slump thing has been a recurring theme during the Holtmann era, but it actually hasn’t been as much of a problem the past few years. Last season the Buckeyes were 5-3 in January, and the year before, they were 6-2 as part of a 10-2 stretch before things fell apart at the end of the season. Overall, they’re 24-24 in January games since Holtmann took over, as things are typically either really good or really bad.

Do I think Holtmann’s seat is getting warm? Not really. With the way things are trending, this will be the first time during his tenure that OSU won’t be in the NCAA Tournament. As this is being published, he’s 118–66 (.641) overall and 61–47 (.565) in Big Ten play. Those aren’t necessarily ‘hot seat’ numbers. The last time he got a year ago, Smith was happy with the job Holtmann’s doing, and the optimism that can come with back-to-back high-end recruiting classes probably only reassures that.

So maybe the right question isn’t, ‘Is Gene Smith happy with what the basketball team is doing?’ but rather, ‘Should Gene Smith be happy with what the basketball team is doing?’

