What’s up with Quinn Ewers, Sam Wiglusz and other Ohio State football transfers thriving in new homes?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quinn Ewers and Sam Wiglusz don’t have a ton in common in terms of their athletic journeys, but both can say they used the Ohio State football program to springboard them to current successes.

Ewers was considered a once-in-a-generation prospect that the Buckeyes stole out of Texas expected to have the same type of impact Trevor Lawrence had at Clemson. He’s practically taken the shortest route towards potentially living up to that hype as well.

Wiglusz, on the other hand, was a preferred walk-on that spent most of his college career on Scout teams, helping to prepare others for game day. They had no choice but to take the long way.

Regardless of how different their paths have been, both are now thriving as starters in college football. They just had to leave OSU for that to happen.

“I was very lucky,” Wiglsz told cleveland.com of his time at Ohio State. “I learned a lot. I was around a lot of great receivers. My first year, the fifth-year Seniors were Parris Campbell, Terry McClaurin and Johnny Dixon. Right off the bat, I was learning from guys who knew what to do. It was awesome.”

Ewers won the starting job at Texas in what should actually be his true freshman season had he not skipped his senior year of high school to reclassify to the 2021 class. He spent four months in Columbus, playing just two snaps against Michigan State before heading back to his home state. He’d gotten off to a solid state, completing 25 of 36 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns. One can even make the argument that had he not gotten injured, the Longhorns probably would’ve upset Alabama in Week 2.

Wiglusz spent four years at OSU, where he was often spoken highly of by his teammates publicly. He left for Ohio University following the 2021 season, ready for more and took little time to establish himself as one of the better wide receivers in the Mid-American Conference.

“I felt like I was ready to take that next step in receiver play and hopefully get a chance to play some receiver,” Wiglusz said. “I was lucky enough to get a chance to do that and it’s worked out great so far. Those four years were preparation for this moment.”

As a Buckeye, he played 69 snaps resulting in two catches for 25 yards. As a Bobcat, he’s already played 157 snaps through four weeks, catching 22 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

These aren’t the first players to leave OSU’s program and find success elsewhere, and the Buckeyes have no problem still claiming those players as their own.

Joe Burrow still gets the “Developed Here” tag attached to him even if every Meaningful thing he did as a college football player occurred in an LSU jersey. Jameson Williams had to go to Alabama to blossom, but the support from inside OSU’s program is still felt, especially after he joined Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Ewers and Wiglusz aren’t quite up to that level. But their success is still viewed as a selling point in recruiting for Ohio State under the idea that coming to Columbus to develop is a good idea, even if your career doesn’t end there.

The reality is that there are two players from Ohio State’s 2021 quarterback room starting at Powr Five programs right now. While Brian Hartline can brag that even his former walk-ons are elite whether that be Wiglusz at Ohio or Xavier Johnson — who’s now on Scholarship — catching touchdown passes in key moments against Notre Dame.

“There have been times in my career where you’d watch periods, and we were 14, 15-deep with guys that looked competitive and looked smooth in their route-running,” Wiglusz said. “It’s cool to see some of the guys get these chances. There are still some guys in the room now still not getting the chance that can ball too. It’s only a matter of time before that shows up too.”

These two. Headline a long list of Buckeyes who’ve left the program for better opportunities over the past few years. Some have thrived just as Ewers and Wiglusz have. Others were just simply looking for a way to press the restart button, even if it still meant developing in the background elsewhere.

OSU WR Sam Wiglusz (82) looks for running room after a catch during second half action Saturday afternoon, November 20, 2021, during the game between Ohio State and Michigan State in Columbus. The Buckeyes led 49-0 at halftime, and went on to win 56-7.David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com

Who else is thriving?

Jaelen Gill, 2018-2019

At Ohio State: Jaelen Gill got to Ohio State as the. Well. 30 players and No. 2 all-purpose back in the 2018 recruiting class expecting to play a position that quickly ceased to exist. He was brought in to play H-Back in Urban Meyer’s offense, but that role became a more traditional slot receiver under Day, leaving him without a role.

He played 79 snaps as a Buckeye turning it into seven catches for 62 yards and a touchdown between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

At Boston College: Gill followed Jeff Hafley to Boston College after 2019 and quickly carved out a role for himself.

He’s played 953 snaps as a slot receiver catching 60 passes for 812 yards and two touchdowns in the past two years. That includes two 100-yard receiving games in his career during the 2020 season.

Mookie Cooper, 2020

At Ohio State: Cooper was part of a 2020 wide receiver class that featured four top 100 recruits expected to make an immediate impact. COVID-19 got in the way of that happening as true freshmen, and each has since gone down separate paths. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the faces of the sport, Julian Fleming finally got healthy and his starting to flash, while Gee Scott Jr. is now in Year 2 of his transition to tight end.

Then there’s Cooper, Originally the No. 93 players and No. 16 wide receivers. He was brought in as a slot receiver but never saw the field as a Buckeyes before transferring not long after the Big Ten Championship Game.

At Missouri: He spent his first year with the Tigers in the slot, but has transitioned to the outside in Year 2. He’s played 294 snaps over the past two seasons, catching 23 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Ryan Watts, 2020-21

At Ohio State: Watts’ time at OSU was always complicated. He committed to Hafley’s defense as the No. 202 players and No. 18 safety in the 2020 class but never got to play for him. They then watched Kerry Coombs‘ departure after two years which also led to him entering the transfer portal. A compromised cornerback room in 2021 allowed him to see the field early but could never quite stick once the room got healthy.

He played 150 career snaps, recording 11 tackles and one interception.

At Texas: He’s immediately carved out a role with the Longhorns playing 267 snaps as a nickel the first four weeks. Watts has recorded 16 tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass breakups. But unfortunately, his most memorable play is a missed tackle on a nickel blitz against Alabama that Bryce Young instead turned into a first down on an eventual game-winning drive.

Craig Young, 2019-21

At Ohio State: Young arrived in Columbus as the No. 609 player and No. 34 athletes in the 2019 recruiting class, spending time as both a linebacker and safety. He played a total of 192 snaps, recording 23 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one pass break up and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a pick-six.

At Kansas: Young has quickly established himself as one of the Jayhawk’s better defensive players, having already played 229 snaps. He’s recorded 21 tackles — third on the team — a sack and two pass breakups.

Dallas Gant, 2018-21

At Ohio State: Gant was part of a trio of 2018 linebackers that could never quite get on the field as Buckeyes and only Teradja Mitchell remains as a result. The former No. 166 players and No. 10 outside linebacker 254 snaps in four seasons, recording 54 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. They left the program three games into the 2021 season.

At Toledo: Gant maybe having the best post-OSU career so far of all the transfers, using 210 snaps to turn himself into one of the better players in the MAC. He’s recorded a team-high 29 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss for the Rockets while also getting to return to Ohio Stadium for a game. Although things expectedly didn’t go in his favor, with OSU getting a 77-21 win.

Cormontae Hamilton, 2019-21

At Ohio State: Hamilton came to Ohio State as the No. 584 players and No. 25 tight ends in the 2019 class. Then after one season, he and Cade Stover traded places. Stover has since thrived as a tight end while Hamilton never cracked the two-deep as a defensive lineman. He played 85 snaps as a Buckeye, recording seven tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks

At Memphis: Hamilton followed Matt Barnes to Memphis, and so far, he’s played 197 snaps, recording 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

K’Vaughan Pope, 2018-21

At Ohio State: Pope also left the program early in the 2021 season, but he did so in a much louder way than his classmate Gant did. He practically quit the team in the middle of its 59-7 win over Akron, frustrated with his lack of playing time. The former No. 217 players and No. 9 inside linebacker in the 2018 class played just 127 career snaps, recording 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

At Tennessee State: Pope’s played 136 snaps for the Tigers this season, recording two tackles.

Other Buckeyes are new locations

Player, Years Position OSU Snaps New School (Snaps) Ryan Jacoby, 2019-2020 Offensive Line 0 Pittsburgh (98) Lejond Cavazos, 2020-21 Cornerback 112 North Carolina (51) Andre Turrentine, 2021 Safety 10 Tennessee (39) Jagger LaRoe, Quarterback 0 Texas A&M Commerce (32) JP Andrade, 2019-21 Quarterback 0 Jackson State (27) Jacolbe Cowan, 2020-21 Defensive Line 44 North Carolina (17) Sevyn Banks, 2018-21 Cornerback 967 LSU (14) Darrion Henry-Yoiung, 2010-21 Defensive Line 22 Kentucky (14) Bryson Shaw, 2019-21 Safety 705 USC (6) Jack Miller, 2020-21 Quarterback 53 Florida (N/A)

Note: Jagger LaRoe left Texas A&M Commerce’s program after the first two games. He and JP Andrade were both walk-ons at OSU. Jack Miller has been rehabbing a preseason injury.

