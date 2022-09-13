What’s the goal for the new I-20 westbound on-ramp project?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A project to make everyone Safer at the state line has been going on for about three years.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is getting ready to open one of the new Ramps at Exit 1.

Here’s what you can expect as they close one lane and transition to another.

It is important to understand how this may affect your drive. While many who live close to the ramp are glad to see the construction improving, they are concerned about safety.

Glenn Bridges is a local resident.

They said, “The entrance ramp is somewhat constrained down and shortened. People just don’t seem to want to slow down.”

Exit 1 is going to get a lot tighter.

GDOT Kyle Collins said: “What they’re trying to accomplish tonight is a traffic shift to a new westbound on-ramp for drivers moving from West Martintown Road, Exit 1, heading into Georgia.”

For those who live near Exit 1, like Bridges, the project has had its faults.

“If I’m outside, enjoying the weather, we can hear accidents. We can hear the fire and EMS and police responding. It’s just heartbreaking,” they said.

GDOT says there are nearly 60,000 cars that cross the bridge daily. The goal is to expand the road to allow EMS vehicles to get around on the shoulders better.

Collins said: “Better safety and better capacity and also upgrading functionally obsolete bridges.”

While many will be happy with the final product, Glenn says the project has been a mess.

“It has been an impediment to travel, and especially for people out of town and using that I-20. It seems like people don’t want to slow down,” he said.

Over the next two days, the Lanes will shift to a new route. It requires all eyes on the road.

Collins said: “It’s gonna be a right-hand lane, right-hand shoulder. So basically, drivers on the South Carolina end heading into Georgia westbound. Once you start to approach Exit 1 and West Martintown Road, definitely expect to Encounter some delays.”

