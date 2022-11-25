What’s the best disc golf course in every state?

While traditional golf was clearly helped by the Pandemic and the need to get out into open spaces, disc golf also enjoyed a similar boom.

One leading disc golf website, UDisc.com, reported earlier this year that more than five new disc golf courses are opened every day, and the number of courses worldwide is now over 13,000 — which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.

While Golfweek’s traditional golf rankings are considered some of the best — if not the best — in the industry, we’re no expert in the disc game. So when we started picking at the best course in each state, we went to the aforementioned UDisc.com for the definitive list.

We should note, this is not a list of the top 50 courses in the country. For example, a number of Virginia’s courses would fall on that list.

A disc golfer throws from the 6th fairway during the OTB Open Disc Golf Pro Tour at the Swenson Golf Course in Stockton, California.

State

Course

Town

Alabama

Kudzu Cove Cabins

Guntersville

Alaska

Kincaid Park

Anchorage

Arizona

Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course

Flagstaff

Arkansas

Persimmon Ridge Disc Golf Course

Greenbrier

California

DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course

Santa Cruz

Moe Stewart plays a round of disc golf at Estero Community Park in Florida.

Colorado

Bear Mountain

Bailey

Connecticut

Norbrook Farm

Winstead

Delaware

Iron Hill

Newark

Florida

Tom Brown Park Disc Golf Course

Tallahassee

Georgia

International Disc Golf Center (WR Jackson)

Appling

The Disc Golf Course at Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Hawaii

Garden of Gargoyles

Mountain View

Idaho

Caliber Disc Golf Course

Sandpoint

Illinois

The Canyons at Dellwood Park

Lockport

Indiana

BC3 Disc Golf

Nashville

Iowa

Wildcat Bluff

Vinton

Khrisa Miskell puts the disc at Anna Page Park in Rockford, Illinois.

Kansas

The Farm at Quail Valley

Winfield

Kentucky

Idlewild

Burlington

Louisiana

Parc des Familles Disc Golf Course

Marrero

Reputation

Sabattus Disc Golf – Hawk

Sabbath

Maryland

Turkey Hill Disc Golf Course

La Plata

A wide selection of new and used discs for disc golf for sale.

Massachusetts

Maple Hill

Leicester

Michigan

Flip City Disc Golf Park

Shelby

Minnesota

Blue Ribbon Pines East

Bethel

Mississippi

Little Black Creek’s Eagle’s Landing

Lumberton

Missouri

Eagles Crossing

Hawk Point

Two backpacks filled with discs during the 31st Annual Columbus Ice Bowl, a disc golf tournament, in Westerville, Ohio.

Montana

Blue Mountain

Missoula

Nebraska

Cottonmill

Kearney

Nevada

Stadium Course At Carson Ridge

Carson City

New Hampshire

Top O’ The Hill

Canterbury

New Jersey

Stafford Woods

Voorhees Township

Dennis Martin competes in the first tournament held at Wolfman Disc Golf Club at Wolfman Woods in North Carolina.

New Mexico

Grindstone Park

Ruidoso

New York

Bond Lake Disc Golf Course

Ransomville

North Carolina

The Diavolo Disc Golf Course at New Hope Park

Cary

North Dakota

Iwen Park North

Fargo

Ohio

Caesar Ford Park (Championship)

Xenia

Lake Erie Disc Golf Club member Joe Johnson, 41, from Erie, throws a disc from the tee box of the first hole, on April 13, 2022, while playing disc golf at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview Township.

Oklahoma

The Lodge at Taylor Ranch (Moccasin Creek)

Pawhuska

Oregon

Milo McIver (East)

Estacada

Pennsylvania

Lakeview Disc Golf Course at Moraine State Park

Portersville

Rhode Island

Willow Valley

Richmond

South Carolina

Grand Central Station Disc Golf Course

Central

Mike Lewis of Des Moines throws his disc during a snowy game of disc golf at Grandview Park in Des Moines.

South Dakota

Spearfish Canyon

Spearfish

Tennessee

Bud Hill

Memphis

Texas

Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Course (Gold Mini)

San Marcos

Utah

The Fort

Ogden

Vermont

Brewster Ridge Disc Golf Course

Cambridge

Andre Smith tees off from Hole 2 at the Sooner Park disc golf course.

Virginia

Cannon Ridge

Fredericksburg

Washington

Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort (Red)

Warm Beach

West Virginia

Valley Park

Hurricane

Badger State

Sandy Point Resort

Lac du Flambeau

Wyoming

Spring Creek

Laramie

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button