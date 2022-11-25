What’s the best disc golf course in every state?

While traditional golf was clearly helped by the Pandemic and the need to get out into open spaces, disc golf also enjoyed a similar boom.

One leading disc golf website, UDisc.com, reported earlier this year that more than five new disc golf courses are opened every day, and the number of courses worldwide is now over 13,000 — which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.

While Golfweek’s traditional golf rankings are considered some of the best — if not the best — in the industry, we’re no expert in the disc game. So when we started picking at the best course in each state, we went to the aforementioned UDisc.com for the definitive list.

We should note, this is not a list of the top 50 courses in the country. For example, a number of Virginia’s courses would fall on that list.

A disc golfer throws from the 6th fairway during the OTB Open Disc Golf Pro Tour at the Swenson Golf Course in Stockton, California.

State Course Town Alabama Kudzu Cove Cabins Guntersville Alaska Kincaid Park Anchorage Arizona Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course Flagstaff Arkansas Persimmon Ridge Disc Golf Course Greenbrier California DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course Santa Cruz

Moe Stewart plays a round of disc golf at Estero Community Park in Florida.

Colorado Bear Mountain Bailey Connecticut Norbrook Farm Winstead Delaware Iron Hill Newark Florida Tom Brown Park Disc Golf Course Tallahassee Georgia International Disc Golf Center (WR Jackson) Appling

The Disc Golf Course at Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Hawaii Garden of Gargoyles Mountain View Idaho Caliber Disc Golf Course Sandpoint Illinois The Canyons at Dellwood Park Lockport Indiana BC3 Disc Golf Nashville Iowa Wildcat Bluff Vinton

Khrisa Miskell puts the disc at Anna Page Park in Rockford, Illinois.

Kansas The Farm at Quail Valley Winfield Kentucky Idlewild Burlington Louisiana Parc des Familles Disc Golf Course Marrero Reputation Sabattus Disc Golf – Hawk Sabbath Maryland Turkey Hill Disc Golf Course La Plata

Story continues

A wide selection of new and used discs for disc golf for sale.

Massachusetts Maple Hill Leicester Michigan Flip City Disc Golf Park Shelby Minnesota Blue Ribbon Pines East Bethel Mississippi Little Black Creek’s Eagle’s Landing Lumberton Missouri Eagles Crossing Hawk Point

Two backpacks filled with discs during the 31st Annual Columbus Ice Bowl, a disc golf tournament, in Westerville, Ohio.

Montana Blue Mountain Missoula Nebraska Cottonmill Kearney Nevada Stadium Course At Carson Ridge Carson City New Hampshire Top O’ The Hill Canterbury New Jersey Stafford Woods Voorhees Township

Dennis Martin competes in the first tournament held at Wolfman Disc Golf Club at Wolfman Woods in North Carolina.

New Mexico Grindstone Park Ruidoso New York Bond Lake Disc Golf Course Ransomville North Carolina The Diavolo Disc Golf Course at New Hope Park Cary North Dakota Iwen Park North Fargo Ohio Caesar Ford Park (Championship) Xenia

Lake Erie Disc Golf Club member Joe Johnson, 41, from Erie, throws a disc from the tee box of the first hole, on April 13, 2022, while playing disc golf at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview Township.

Oklahoma The Lodge at Taylor Ranch (Moccasin Creek) Pawhuska Oregon Milo McIver (East) Estacada Pennsylvania Lakeview Disc Golf Course at Moraine State Park Portersville Rhode Island Willow Valley Richmond South Carolina Grand Central Station Disc Golf Course Central

Mike Lewis of Des Moines throws his disc during a snowy game of disc golf at Grandview Park in Des Moines.

South Dakota Spearfish Canyon Spearfish Tennessee Bud Hill Memphis Texas Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Course (Gold Mini) San Marcos Utah The Fort Ogden Vermont Brewster Ridge Disc Golf Course Cambridge

Andre Smith tees off from Hole 2 at the Sooner Park disc golf course.

Virginia Cannon Ridge Fredericksburg Washington Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort (Red) Warm Beach West Virginia Valley Park Hurricane Badger State Sandy Point Resort Lac du Flambeau Wyoming Spring Creek Laramie

Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek