What’s the best disc golf course in every state?
While traditional golf was clearly helped by the Pandemic and the need to get out into open spaces, disc golf also enjoyed a similar boom.
One leading disc golf website, UDisc.com, reported earlier this year that more than five new disc golf courses are opened every day, and the number of courses worldwide is now over 13,000 — which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.
While Golfweek’s traditional golf rankings are considered some of the best — if not the best — in the industry, we’re no expert in the disc game. So when we started picking at the best course in each state, we went to the aforementioned UDisc.com for the definitive list.
We should note, this is not a list of the top 50 courses in the country. For example, a number of Virginia’s courses would fall on that list.
A disc golfer throws from the 6th fairway during the OTB Open Disc Golf Pro Tour at the Swenson Golf Course in Stockton, California.
|
State
|
Course
|
Town
|
Alabama
|
Kudzu Cove Cabins
|
Guntersville
|
Alaska
|
Kincaid Park
|
Anchorage
|
Arizona
|
Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course
|
Flagstaff
|
Arkansas
|
Persimmon Ridge Disc Golf Course
|
Greenbrier
|
California
|
DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course
|
Santa Cruz
Moe Stewart plays a round of disc golf at Estero Community Park in Florida.
|
Colorado
|
Bear Mountain
|
Bailey
|
Connecticut
|
Norbrook Farm
|
Winstead
|
Delaware
|
Iron Hill
|
Newark
|
Florida
|
Tom Brown Park Disc Golf Course
|
Tallahassee
|
Georgia
|
International Disc Golf Center (WR Jackson)
|
Appling
The Disc Golf Course at Carey Park in Hutchinson, Kansas.
|
Hawaii
|
Garden of Gargoyles
|
Mountain View
|
Idaho
|
Caliber Disc Golf Course
|
Sandpoint
|
Illinois
|
The Canyons at Dellwood Park
|
Lockport
|
Indiana
|
BC3 Disc Golf
|
Nashville
|
Iowa
|
Wildcat Bluff
|
Vinton
Khrisa Miskell puts the disc at Anna Page Park in Rockford, Illinois.
|
Kansas
|
The Farm at Quail Valley
|
Winfield
|
Kentucky
|
Idlewild
|
Burlington
|
Louisiana
|
Parc des Familles Disc Golf Course
|
Marrero
|
Reputation
|
Sabattus Disc Golf – Hawk
|
Sabbath
|
Maryland
|
Turkey Hill Disc Golf Course
|
La Plata
A wide selection of new and used discs for disc golf for sale.
|
Massachusetts
|
Maple Hill
|
Leicester
|
Michigan
|
Flip City Disc Golf Park
|
Shelby
|
Minnesota
|
Blue Ribbon Pines East
|
Bethel
|
Mississippi
|
Little Black Creek’s Eagle’s Landing
|
Lumberton
|
Missouri
|
Eagles Crossing
|
Hawk Point
Two backpacks filled with discs during the 31st Annual Columbus Ice Bowl, a disc golf tournament, in Westerville, Ohio.
|
Montana
|
Blue Mountain
|
Missoula
|
Nebraska
|
Cottonmill
|
Kearney
|
Nevada
|
Stadium Course At Carson Ridge
|
Carson City
|
New Hampshire
|
Top O’ The Hill
|
Canterbury
|
New Jersey
|
Stafford Woods
|
Voorhees Township
Dennis Martin competes in the first tournament held at Wolfman Disc Golf Club at Wolfman Woods in North Carolina.
|
New Mexico
|
Grindstone Park
|
Ruidoso
|
New York
|
Bond Lake Disc Golf Course
|
Ransomville
|
North Carolina
|
The Diavolo Disc Golf Course at New Hope Park
|
Cary
|
North Dakota
|
Iwen Park North
|
Fargo
|
Ohio
|
Caesar Ford Park (Championship)
|
Xenia
Lake Erie Disc Golf Club member Joe Johnson, 41, from Erie, throws a disc from the tee box of the first hole, on April 13, 2022, while playing disc golf at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview Township.
|
Oklahoma
|
The Lodge at Taylor Ranch (Moccasin Creek)
|
Pawhuska
|
Oregon
|
Milo McIver (East)
|
Estacada
|
Pennsylvania
|
Lakeview Disc Golf Course at Moraine State Park
|
Portersville
|
Rhode Island
|
Willow Valley
|
Richmond
|
South Carolina
|
Grand Central Station Disc Golf Course
|
Central
Mike Lewis of Des Moines throws his disc during a snowy game of disc golf at Grandview Park in Des Moines.
|
South Dakota
|
Spearfish Canyon
|
Spearfish
|
Tennessee
|
Bud Hill
|
Memphis
|
Texas
|
Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Course (Gold Mini)
|
San Marcos
|
Utah
|
The Fort
|
Ogden
|
Vermont
|
Brewster Ridge Disc Golf Course
|
Cambridge
Andre Smith tees off from Hole 2 at the Sooner Park disc golf course.
|
Virginia
|
Cannon Ridge
|
Fredericksburg
|
Washington
|
Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort (Red)
|
Warm Beach
|
West Virginia
|
Valley Park
|
Hurricane
|
Badger State
|
Sandy Point Resort
|
Lac du Flambeau
|
Wyoming
|
Spring Creek
|
Laramie
