What’s the best course in every state?

While traditional golf was clearly helped by the Pandemic and the need to get out into open spaces, disc golf also enjoyed a similar boom.

One leading disc golf website, UDisc.com, reported earlier this year that more than five new disc golf courses are opened every day, and the number of courses worldwide is now over 13,000 — which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.

While Golfweek’s traditional golf rankings are considered some of the best — if not the best — in the industry, we’re no expert in the disc game. So when we started picking at the best course in each state, we went to the aforementioned UDisc.com for the definitive list.

We should note, this is not a list of the top 50 courses in the country. For example, a number of Virginia’s courses would fall on that list.