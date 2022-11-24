What’s the best course in every state?
While traditional golf was clearly helped by the Pandemic and the need to get out into open spaces, disc golf also enjoyed a similar boom.
One leading disc golf website, UDisc.com, reported earlier this year that more than five new disc golf courses are opened every day, and the number of courses worldwide is now over 13,000 — which is a 15 percent increase from 2020.
While Golfweek’s traditional golf rankings are considered some of the best — if not the best — in the industry, we’re no expert in the disc game. So when we started picking at the best course in each state, we went to the aforementioned UDisc.com for the definitive list.
We should note, this is not a list of the top 50 courses in the country. For example, a number of Virginia’s courses would fall on that list.
|State
|Course
|Town
|Alabama
|Kudzu Cove Cabins
|Guntersville
|Alaska
|Kincaid Park
|Anchorage
|Arizona
|Fort Tuthill Disc Golf Course
|Flagstaff
|Arkansas
|Persimmon Ridge Disc Golf Course
|Greenbrier
|California
|DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course
|Santa Cruz
|Colorado
|Bear Mountain
|Bailey
|Connecticut
|Norbrook Farm
|Winstead
|Delaware
|Iron Hill
|Newark
|Florida
|Tom Brown Park Disc Golf Course
|Tallahassee
|Georgia
|International Disc Golf Center (WR Jackson)
|Appling
|Hawaii
|Garden of Gargoyles
|Mountain View
|Idaho
|Caliber Disc Golf Course
|Sandpoint
|Illinois
|The Canyons at Dellwood Park
|Lockport
|Indiana
|BC3 Disc Golf
|Nashville
|Iowa
|Wildcat Bluff
|Vinton
|Kansas
|The Farm at Quail Valley
|Winfield
|Kentucky
|Idlewild
|Burlington
|Louisiana
|Parc des Familles Disc Golf Course
|Marrero
|Reputation
|Sabattus Disc Golf – Hawk
|Sabbath
|Maryland
|Turkey Hill Disc Golf Course
|La Plata
|Massachusetts
|Maple Hill
|Leicester
|Michigan
|Flip City Disc Golf Park
|Shelby
|Minnesota
|Blue Ribbon Pines East
|Bethel
|Mississippi
|Little Black Creek’s Eagle’s Landing
|Lumberton
|Missouri
|Eagles Crossing
|Hawk Point
|Montana
|Blue Mountain
|Missoula
|Nebraska
|Cottonmill
|Kearney
|Nevada
|Stadium Course At Carson Ridge
|Carson City
|New Hampshire
|Top O’ The Hill
|Canterbury
|New Jersey
|Stafford Woods
|Voorhees Township
|New Mexico
|Grindstone Park
|Ruidoso
|New York
|Bond Lake Disc Golf Course
|Ransomville
|North Carolina
|The Diavolo Disc Golf Course at New Hope Park
|Cary
|North Dakota
|Iwen Park North
|Fargo
|Ohio
|Caesar Ford Park (Championship)
|Xenia
|Oklahoma
|The Lodge at Taylor Ranch (Moccasin Creek)
|Pawhuska
|Oregon
|Milo McIver (East)
|Estacada
|Pennsylvania
|Lakeview Disc Golf Course at Moraine State Park
|Portersville
|Rhode Island
|Willow Valley
|Richmond
|South Carolina
|Grand Central Station Disc Golf Course
|Central
|South Dakota
|Spearfish Canyon
|Spearfish
|Tennessee
|Bud Hill
|Memphis
|Texas
|Flying Armadillo Disc Golf Course (Gold Mini)
|San Marcos
|Utah
|The Fort
|Ogden
|Vermont
|Brewster Ridge Disc Golf Course
|Cambridge
|Virginia
|Cannon Ridge
|Fredericksburg
|Washington
|Kayak Point Disc Golf Resort (Red)
|Warm Beach
|West Virginia
|Valley Park
|Hurricane
|Badger State
|Sandy Point Resort
|Lac du Flambeau
|Wyoming
|Spring Creek
|Laramie
