What’s On 19-26 November: History, food, comedy, literature, dance and a boat party

VIC

DARDALIS ARCHIVES OF DIASPORA 25th ANNIVERSARY

People interested in Greek history will have an opportunity to be fully immersed, as part of an event presented by La Trobe University Library, in partnership with the Society of Hellenic Studies and Research. The Dardalis Archives of the Hellenic Diaspora’s 25th anniversary event will enable visitors to walk through the Greek Archives and experience Greek history, culture and the wider Hellenic diaspora. It will feature a unique collection of items from La Trobe University’s Archives, including photographs, costumes, records, Newspapers and much more. Visitors will witness our collections coming to life through traditional Greek dancing, costumes, food, live music and the official launch of the Greek Costumes Digital Exhibition.

When: Sunday, 27 November, 12pm to 5pm

Where: The Dardalis Archives of the Hellenic Diaspora, Corner of Ernest Jones Drive and Heritage Court, Macleod, VIC

OAKLEIGH TRAILS – THE GREEK FOOD WALKING TOUR

The much anticipated Oakleigh Trail; a 40-minute walk along the restaurant and café-bar Precinct of the most Greek suburb in Melbourne begins. Renowned for its strong European influence with the most prevalent vibe in the area being that of Greek eateries and live music venues, Eaton Mall continues to gain momentum as a major Hellenic precinct. On the Greek food walking tour, taking place not once but three times this year, attendees can share their stories of Migration and what role food played in upholding culture and tradition. Interested parties can sample traditional baked goods made fresh daily on-site, taste deli produce and learn about the products that Heavily feature in Mediterranean home kitchens, visit a cultural store to learn about religious customs and traditions and, lastly, enjoy a Delicious progressive meal and a chat. Vegan options are available – make sure the option is selected when booking.

When: 3 December, 2.30pm

Where: Outside Oakleigh Train Station – Portman Street side, Oakleigh, VIC

Pricing & tickets: $138.51 via www.eventbrite.com/e/oakleigh-trails-tickets-80613594431?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

COMING OUT FOR CHRISTMAS

After a sold out premier in September, Demetra Giannakopoulos’ live radio play returns on Friday 9 December for one night only. The live read radio play is a part of the Greek Community of Melbourne’s ‘Storytelling Project’ an initiative that looks to promote Greek-Australian stories and storytelling. Coming Out For Christmas is a touching story of a queer young woman’s complicated relationships with her mother, lover and best friends. It tackles the complexity of cultural constraints with a deft hand and highlights the importance of staying true to oneself. The radio play stars Joanna Bakker playing the character of Alex, a third-generation Greek girl who is struggling to deal with her family’s less than ideal reaction to her being a lesbian. Bakker will be joined by the talents of Maria Pappas, Olivia Charalambous, Cosima Gilbert, and Rayhan Maskun, who will all revive their previous roles of Irini, Stav, Jodie, and Jamie.

When: Friday, 9 December, 8pm (bar opens at 7.30pm)

Where: The Greek Centre, Mezzanine, 168 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Tickets & info: www.trybooking.com/CDZOI and via 0419 535

064

NSW

FiloXenia SUNSET SESSIONS- SEADECK BOAT PARTY

FiloXenia Sunset Sessions are teaming up with SEADECK Sydney this summer to bring locals multiple events on their brand new Vessel. The FiloXenia Band boys are back presenting their biggest installment after a two-year hiatus on the Sydney Harbour, at the 42-metre, fully-renovated, Mediterranean handcrafted vessel Seadeck. The project Promises to embark on a new floating adventure, enjoying a night filled with FiloXenia entertainment, topped off with 360-degree harbor views that will bring an Essence of Greek island summer to Sydney’s coast. The music selection will include bangers from the genres of Eurohouse, EDM, Techno, NRG and Trance will a lot of Greek music remixes and classics breaking through the DJ sets. The lineup includes FiloXenia (live) with special guests, Indigo and Starlight (live), Connor Hart, DJ Paro, George Svolos Klarino (live), Bongo Ange (live). There will be VIP table bottle service available. Seadeck & FiloXenia Cruises are over 18’s events. Please ensure you have a valid photo ID to produce on request.

When: Friday 25 November 2022, the vessel departs at 7.30pm sharp

Where: King Street Wharf, Sydney Harbour

BE A GREEK COMEDY TOUR | SYDNEY

Peter Kypri, also known as Cypriot Smurf, is returning to Australia with his alter-ego Souvlakis for a night of comedy. The ‘Be a Greek’ Tour is his first post-pandemic, and will be full of laughter, relatable anecdotes and an interactive experience that promises to offer the audience side-splitting laughs for the best part of two and a half hours. Kipri ​​made Headlines with his show Souvlakis the Legendary Tennis Star, taking on Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas sharing all his tips and tricks from the epic fails of the tennis world.

When: Saturday, 26 November , 8pm

Where: Arena Sports Club 140 Rookwood Road Yagoona, NSW

Reservations: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/be-a-greek-comedy-tour-sydney-tickets-409540776487

YOU

THE FLINDERS HELLENIC BALL 2022

The Cyprus Community Center of SA has organized a night of Hellenic Music, dance and delicacies for a Friday night to remember at the Cypriot Club Headquarters which will be transformed for the night with a ‘Gods and Goddesses’ themed decor. There will be music on the night by ENOSIS Live Band with Clarinet Player Theo Skaltsas followed by a dance set of Greatest hits by DJ Kosta Nico from Sigma Club, Melbourne. Attendees are encouraged to dress to Impress as this is a black tie event with all arrivals captured by GC Photography. A 2022 Mirror Photobooth will also be available on the premises. The arrangement includes Mediterranean food platters and dessert with a 5-hour drinks package for $95pp.

When: Friday, 25 November, 7.30pm (AEDT)

Where: Cypriot Club, 8 Barrpowell Street, Welland, Adelaide, SA

QLD

LECTURE ON THE KAZANTZAKIS TRANSLATION OF THE PRINCE OF MACHIAVELLI

A lecture on the Kazantzakis Translation of the Prince of Machiavelli by Arthur Comino takes place on 26 November 2022 at Ahepa House, Boundary Street, West End. The first hour of the lecture will be in Greek and Italian and the second hour of the lecture will be in English and Greek. The first hour will involve a reading of the Greek and Italian texts with a detailed handout in English. The second hour will involve a reading of ancient texts dealing with Hypocrisy with some commentary. This is an open to all event

When: Saturday, 26 November, 5pm

Where: AHEPA House, Boundary Street, West End, QLD