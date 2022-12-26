What’s next on the recruiting trail?

Early signing day has come and gone, and fans are wondering what’s next on the trail

The Wolverines had a good, successful signing day. They were able to hold onto four stars Cole Cabana and Enow Etta despite pushes from Miami and added four stars Karmello English and Jyaire Hill. While my Prediction for Jeremiah Love was unfortunately incorrect, fans should be happy with the results of signing day.

While this class has been Lesser than expected, the Wolverines did not allow any other blows to hit them on signing day. They did what they had to do, and bolstered the class with two top 200 recruits. All 23 commits have signed, leading fans to wonder: what’s next?

In this article, I’m going to outline what I believe the goals for the next few months are for the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, starting with the 2023 class.

Nyckoles Harbor

The 2023 recruiting class is nearly completed. Typically, 23 commits is an average size class, but with the amount of players Entering the transfer Portal nowadays, schools can afford to take bigger classes- something that is very beneficial to Michigan football, since they typically search for under-recruited, Hidden gems .

As of now, the Wolverines are focusing their efforts on two players in the 2023 class, with a third name gaining some momentum. Coaches will more than likely be reaching out to other unsigned prospects, but as it stands at this moment it seems like there are three prospects the Wolverines have a chance with.

Obviously, it all starts with 5-star superhuman freak Nyckoles Harbor. As of right now, it seems like Michigan leads by a slim margin, with Maryland and South Carolina squarely in the mix, along with LSU and Georgia trying to remain in the race. Harbor is an elite sprinter with Olympic dreams and plans to run track in college along with football.

Education is very important to Harbor, which gives Michigan an edge. However, the southern schools can offer better track programs, and Maryland is the local school. For Michigan to win Harbor over, they need to get him on campus at least once more. If they could get him to Ann Arbor multiple times, I think they’d win the recruitment, but as long as they get him back once they’ll be in the mix.

It’s far too early to predict a winner, especially with the Rumors that there could be big news on the NIL front soon for Michigan. Jim Harbaugh is going to have to win this one himself, but it’s possible.