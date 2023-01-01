What’s Next For South Carolina Football?

Looking back to the 2022 football season, head coach Shane Beamer and company can feel satisfied with their achievements. They won eight games for the first time since 2017, ended multiple SEC losing streaks, and finished the season with back-to-back top 10 wins over the Tennessee Volunteers and the Gamecocks’ arch-rivals in the Clemson Tigers.

Now, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will look to turn the page and take advantage of the on-field progress they displayed and the national publicity they created over the past calendar year.

