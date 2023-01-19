What’s next for Ohio State volleyball after losing five starters

Mac Podraza remembers when reality hits in 2022.

The Ohio State Women’s volleyball setter was preparing for the Buckeyes’ final matchup with Michigan, the team her best friend Amber Beals plays for. After Podraza went to the Wolverines’ hotel to say hello to her before the match, Beals followed up with a message.

“She sent me a text like, ‘Hey, last one. It’s been so fun,’ ” Podraza said. “And I remember breaking down in my car crying like, ‘Wow, there’s so many last that are finally happening.’ “

To Podraza, this reality wasn’t a surprise. She knew the 2022 season would be her last at Ohio State.

She already had conversations with Ohio State Coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg, knowing roster changes would have to be made with four freshmen signing with the Buckeyes in the 2023 class. She knew a decision would not have to be made until the end of the season, but had an idea that her path would lead to the transfer portal.

Podraza was not alone.

After Ohio State’s Elite Eight loss to Texas in the NCAA Tournament, Podraza and four other starters — Jenaisya Moore, Gabby Gonzales, Adria Powell and Kylie Murr — entered the transfer portal, ending their careers with the Buckeyes to find a chance with another school for their final season of eligibility.

But as she leaves, Podraza has nothing but love for Ohio State. She has no animosity for the program, saying she would remain a “Buckeye for life” even when she plays for another program in 2023.

Dec 2, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a point during the NCAA Women's volleyball tournament first round match against the Tennessee State Tigers at the Covelli Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

And as she leaves, Podraza wants to make one thing perfectly clear:

“There is nothing wrong with Ohio State,” Podraza said. “Ohio State volleyball is just going to keep growing and keep climbing.”

Scholarship numbers lead to dramatic roster changes for Ohio State

This reality was not one Oldenburg wanted to face, either.

The NCAA gave all Athletes impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic an extra year of eligibility, allowing teams to temporarily exceed the normal Scholarship limit of 12.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button