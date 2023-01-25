What’s next for Iowa State basketball star Stephanie Soares?

AMES – Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly and some members of the Cyclones Women’s basketball team have just finished interviews with local media when post player Stephanie Soares emerges from the locker room.

Soares, who was usually front and center for these gatherings, walks out as a school official puts away an Iowa State backdrop that’s set up for the press conferences.

“It’s kind of been challenging,” Soares says of how things have changed.

A lot has happened over the last month for the Graduate transfer senior. Soares was having huge success in her first season in Ames before she sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 8 vs. Oklahoma.

“It’s funny how you miss something more after you lose it,” Soares said.

While Iowa State moves forward with its season, all Soares can do is watch and cheer on her teammates. Soares will undergo surgery for her torn ACL on Thursday, and she hopes to get back on the court again and be the player she was before she got hurt.

“We can’t really say for sure what’s going to happen in the future,” said her father, Rogerio Soares. “But we know for sure that’s she’s working to continue playing basketball at another level.”

Soares’ stock was soaring and the Cyclones were rolling. Then she got hurt

Soares made an instant impact at Iowa State as a 6-foot-6 forward/center. The Cyclones, who had been to the Sweet 16 the season before, needed some size and strength in the post to take them to the next level. Soares was the perfect fit. She was a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and a star at The Master’s.

Soares successfully made the jump from NAIA to the Big 12 Conference. She earned a starting spot right away and became a star, averaging 15.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.17 blocks per game. Fennelly said pro teams had her on their radar as she helped Iowa State to a 10-2 start.

“I was just focusing on getting better every single game and working on different things I needed to work on,” Soares said.

But everything changed in the Oklahoma game. Carolyn Peck, a former college and WNBA Coach who was calling the game for ESPN2, was gushing about Soares’ season when the Cyclones star took a shot and landed awkwardly. She grabbed her left knee.

“I knew right away,” Soares said.

Soares suffered the same injury to the same knee while playing at The Master’s. But this time there was more at stake. The Cyclones lost a rare player with the skillset to dominate in the paint and knock down the 3. Then there was Soares’ pro future to think about. Several teams attended the game at Oklahoma to watch Soares. Now, everything was in doubt.

“You kind of plan one way but now you kind of have to think differently,” her mother, Susan Soares, said.

What’s next for Soares? WNBA teams are keeping close tabs on her

Fennelly said he’s heard from every WNBA team. They all wanted to check in to see how Soares is doing. Some wanted updates about when she’ll have surgery and what the road to recovery looks like.

Fennelly said he’s told WNBA teams that Iowa State is putting in a waiver to try to gain Soares another season of eligibility because of the injury. Soares is unsure if she would return to college if the waiver is approved. Fennelly said a WNBA team could draft her in 2023 and secure her rights while she rehabs. They said a typical road to recovery takes nine to 12 months.

“If she wants to be a pro, that’s going to be right in the middle of her rehab,” Fennelly said. “So, we need to make sure that we have everything ready for whatever she decides because our No. 1 responsibility is to fix her Thursday and get her rehabbed so the next time she steps onto the basketball court, wherever it is, she’s ready. “

Soares is doing some biking exercises and pool workouts. Thursday’s operation will help Doctors discover just how bad the damage is and how much time she’ll need before resuming basketball activities.

Soares misses being on the court. But she’s still with her teammates at practice to cheer them on and to help her replacements, Morgan Kane, Nyamer Diew and Izzi Zingaro. Soares said Iowa State fans have dropped off notes of encouragement for her at Hilton Coliseum. Kansas State Coach Jeff Mittie brought her a hand-written note when his team came to Ames. Texas Coach Vic Schaefer did the same. Soares also received flowers from an opposing team. Her parents have sent her Bible verses. Everything helps.

“It’s great to have that support,” Soares said.

Soares wants to play at the next level and will do whatever it takes to get back.

“That’s the plan,” she said. “So, we’ll see.”

