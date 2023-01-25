What’s next for Iowa State basketball star Stephanie Soares?

AMES – Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly and some members of the Cyclones Women’s basketball team have just finished interviews with local media when post player Stephanie Soares emerges from the locker room.

Soares, who was usually front and center for these gatherings, walks out as a school official puts away an Iowa State backdrop that’s set up for the press conferences.

“It’s kind of been challenging,” Soares says of how things have changed.

A lot has happened over the last month for the Graduate transfer senior. Soares was having huge success in her first season in Ames before she sustained a season-ending knee injury Jan. 8 vs. Oklahoma.

“It’s funny how you miss something more after you lose it,” Soares said.

While Iowa State moves forward with its season, all Soares can do is watch and cheer on her teammates. Soares will undergo surgery for her torn ACL on Thursday, and she hopes to get back on the court again and be the player she was before she got hurt.

“We can’t really say for sure what’s going to happen in the future,” said her father, Rogerio Soares. “But we know for sure that’s she’s working to continue playing basketball at another level.”

Iowa State forward/center Stephanie Soares made an instant impact at Iowa State.

Soares’ stock was soaring and the Cyclones were rolling. Then she got hurt

Soares made an instant impact at Iowa State as a 6-foot-6 forward/center. The Cyclones, who had been to the Sweet 16 the season before, needed some size and strength in the post to take them to the next level. Soares was the perfect fit. She was a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and a star at The Master’s.

