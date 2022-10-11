What’s next for Ashley Joens?

AMES – Iowa State Women’s basketball player Ashley Joens is already the program’s career scoring leader, a two-time Cheryl Miller Award Winner and an All-American. So what’s left for one of the most decorated players in school history to work on?

“We checked every WNBA team and not one of them really had anything specific that was going to change her draft stock,” Iowa State Coach Bill Fennelly said during his team’s annual media day Monday.

Joens has had the attention of WNBA teams for years and popped up on mock draft boards last year. She decided to take advantage of the extra season of Eligibility awarded by the NCAA during the COVID-19 Pandemic and return to Iowa State for a fifth season.

There isn’t much more for her to accomplish from an individual standpoint. Joens has amassed 2,369 career points, more than any other active player in the nation. She’s also been named the nation’s top small forward the last two seasons and took Iowa State to the Sweet 16 last year.

Through the feedback Fennelly got from talking to WNBA teams about Joens’ pro potential, he learned that some teams really liked the versatile Cyclones star. Others weren’t as sold. Fennelly believes that can change if Joens improves in several small areas.

So there is still room for improvement.

