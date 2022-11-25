What’s next for Alabama State football after the Turkey Day Classic loss?

For Alabama State football, there was no time to reflect on the first 10 games. Only time to dwell is the last one.

By any measure, Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. led the Hornets to a successful first season. They won six games for the first time since 2015. They fielded one of the SWAC’s best defenses, a unit that kept them in the game against every non-FBS team they played. And they won the biggest game on their schedule, the Magic City Classic, snapping a four-game losing streak to Alabama A&M.

But ASU (6-5, 4-4 SWAC) will have a sour taste in its mouth for a while after its finish to the season, which included a 21-14 loss to Florida A&M and a 19-14 defeat at the hands of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Thursday’s Turkey Day Classic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button