What’s next for Alabama football after the season-altering loss to LSU

Alabama’s earliest second loss of a season since 2010 brought a jarring yet predictable end to any realistic national title hopes the Tide had in 2022.

Sure, there is a chance LSU could lose its final two conference games to Arkansas and Texas A&M, opening a window for the Tide to sneak into the SEC Championship game and perhaps the College Football Playoff. But that path is incredibly narrow and would require improbable upsets by a Razorbacks team knocked off Saturday by Liberty, and a reeling Aggies Squad limping to the finish line of a lost season.

Alabama fans rightfully should not have faith in that happening, and after Saturday’s overtime loss to LSU, what would inspire any confidence in the Tide competing with Georgia in Atlanta, anyway?

For that matter, can Alabama even beat Ole Miss this weekend in Oxford?

Like the crawfish étouffée in Baton Rouge, doubt is on the menu in heaping portions in Tuscaloosa, smothering a season that once was awash in hope.

Alabama might have lacked “complainers” and “energy vampires” and “knuckleheads,” but the harsh parallel reality is that it lacked enough winners to keep a national title within reach. The Tide was a play away from beating Tennessee and LSU but also a play away from losing to Texas and Texas A&M, a rare week-to-week Vulnerability for a program that had raised its standard to near-impossible to maintain levels the past 15 years.

The result was three losses in a span of 10 games for the first time since 2013-14, with a round-robin of Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss taking whacks at a piñata that had sprung leaks. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will try to take the next swing Saturday afternoon in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

For now, Alabama remains mathematically alive in the SEC West race, so expect Nick Saban to treat the game as he would any other. Whether his players are fully motivated to do the same remains to be seen, but a win would secure at least second place in the division and move the Tide into a better position for a New Year’s Six Bowl berth.

The Sugar Bowl is the traditional Landing spot for the SEC’s best team that doesn’t make the playoff, but if LSU Advances to the SEC title game and loses to Georgia, the Tigers will likely stay home to the Bowl in New Orleans. The latest projection from CBS Sports puts Alabama in the Orange Bowl, which pits the ACC — in this case, Clemson — against either a Big Ten team, SEC team or Notre Dame.

One of ESPN’s latest projections puts Alabama in the Cotton Bowl against Tulane, while the other places the Tide in the Citrus Bowl against Illinois.

While there are moving parts Mostly up north that will affect what Bowl game Alabama plays in, a loss to Ole Miss would make a non-New Year’s Six Bowl a more distinct possibility. The Citrus Bowl then becomes the most likely destination, as it was in 2019 for an Alabama team that lost dramatically to LSU and then Auburn in November.

The question that Alabama will face for a non-playoff Bowl game — or perhaps sooner if it loses Saturday to Ole Miss — will be potential opt-outs. When Alabama played in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan three years ago, it had two departing Seniors in Trevon Diggs and Terrell Lewis opt out of the game.

Saban said that week he understood if a player had a top-15 grade from NFL Scouts and decided not to play. In this case, outside linebacker Will Anderson and quarterback Bryce Young will almost certainly have top-15 grades from NFL Scouts for the upcoming draft.

Anderson and Young’s competitive character has never been questioned, but the best business decision for both players would be to opt out of Alabama’s non-playoff Bowl game. Given Saban’s past comments on the topic and his well-documented, deeply-rooted respect for both players, the Coach would undoubtedly stand behind their decisions if that was their choice.

The next-most likely players from Alabama to be first-round picks in April’s draft given ESPN’s latest projections are running back Jahmyr Gibbs and safety Brian Branch, with ESPN Analyst Todd McShay reiterating his opinion Saturday night that Branch is a first-round talent. Other Alabama players on the 2023 draft radar are safety Jordan Battle, linebacker Henry To’o To’o, cornerback Eli Ricks and tight end Cameron Latu.

As much as Alabama would surely like to put its best foot forward in a Bowl game, there could be a benefit from giving Younger players an opportunity. That is especially true at quarterback, where Jalen Milroe’s performance was underwhelming in spot duty this season and five-star freshman Ty Simpson saw little playing time.

The Tide has plenty to evaluate in terms of where it could look for help in the transfer Portal — maybe even at quarterback — and also what changes might be necessary on its coaching staff.

For the first week of November, these are unfamiliar questions for Alabama to face. But in one of the final years of a college football era in which two losses end a season, they are now relevant.

Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.