What’s New in Men’s Basketball for 2022-23

HOUSTON – As the University of Houston Men’s Basketball program prepares to open the 2022-23 campaign, fans should be aware of exciting new items and promotions inside the Fertitta Center this season.

The Cougars, who are ranked No. 3 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Coaches preseason polls open the season against Northern Colorado at 7 pm, Monday, inside the Fertitta Center.

It will be the first of 18 regular-season home games for the Cougars inside their beautiful home, where they have posted a 60-4 record during the facility’s history.

THE PRIDE REWARDS APP

Houston Basketball fans will now be able to earn points at every home game this season to Redeem prizes, experiences, access Houston Lights, purchase/access tickets and more through the official app of Houston Athletics.

To download The Pride app, fans can visit Apple Store or Google Play at any time.

Every time fans check in Houston Men’s Basketball games via The Pride Rewards app, they will automatically receive a digital Punch on their #ForTheCity Punch Card.

STUDENT TAILGATES at CEMO PLAZA

All University of Houston students are invited to our student tailgates before every home Men’s Basketball game while classes are in session.

The tailgates will be held at Cemo Plaza outside of the Cullen Boulevard students and are open to all UH students attending the game approximately two hours before tipoff.

NEW CONCESSIONS OFFERINGS

Fans will enjoy new and improved concessions offerings inside the Fertitta Center in 2022-23.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream can be purchased in Section 112, while Shipley Do-Nuts Coffee will now be available at Stand 118. Frozen Patrón Tequila Margaritas will be available in Section 112 with All Hands Canned Cocktails in Section 103 and Section 110.

COUGAR LIGHTS

Fans can be a part of the pregame light show during Houston’s team introductions via the Pride Rewards app.

To download The Pride app, fans can visit Apple Store or Google Play at any time.

COUGAR BRASS RELOCATION

Cougar Brass will be moving from its location in years past, but don’t worry. Under the direction of Cameron Kubos, it will still be entertaining fans throughout the game.

Cougar Brass will move about halfway up Section 109 into the middle of the raucous student section.

With this relocation, approximately 100 premium seats in the student section will become available. These new seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for students and can be accessed by walking down the stairs between Section 109 and Section 110.

LOCKER PHOTO BOOTH in CUB ZONE

All fans will enjoy a new photo opportunity and are invited to take photos in front of a replica gameday locker in the Cub Zone.

The Cub Zone is located on the Concourse behind Sections 107-109 and features poster and coloring station, tattoo station, virtual reality and Connect 4.

PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

Houston Basketball fans will enjoy plenty of season-long and game-by-game promotions throughout the 2022-23 season.

From schedule magnets to posters to Coach Kelvin Sampson bobbleheads, Houston Basketball fans will enjoy a variety of giveaways throughout the season.

For the complete Men’s Basketball Promotions schedule, fans can click here.

GOING CASHLESS

To help speed up transactions and wait times, Fertitta Center is going completely cashless. All Concession stands and Merchandise stores inside the arena will only accept credit cards and digital payment methods.

The Athletics Ticket Office and parking lots will continue to accept cash payments as well as cashless options.

ABOUT the HOUSTON COUGARS

Under the leadership of three-time American Athletic Conference and 2022 CBS Sports National Coach of the Year Kelvin Sampson, three starters and seven lettermen return from the Cougars’ 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and finished among the nation’s Top 10 for the second straight season.

The Cougars have posted seven consecutive 20-win seasons, including a pair of 30-win campaigns, and competed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments to tie a school record.

BUY 2022-23 TICKETS

Fans may now purchase single-game tickets for the Cougars’ 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center. Supplies are limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase soon before they run out.

To purchase single-game tickets, fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here any time.

For the third straight season, the Cougars sold out of their season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans who were unable to purchase season tickets in 2022-23 are invited to join the team’s 2023-24 Wait List as the Cougars prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference. To join the 2023-24 season tickets Wait List, fans can click here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the 50-50-CLUB

Fans are invited to join the 50-50 Club to support Houston Men’s Basketball. 50-50 Club members help fund program necessities and enhance the experience for our student-athletes.

Fans who join the 50-50 Club will receive embroidered Jordan Brand team apparel, invitations to exclusive events, regular updates about the program and much more.

For more information or to sign up, fans may visit uhcougars.com/5050club or click here. To join the 50-50 Club, fans may call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

