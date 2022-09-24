What’s New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick’s end goal?

The New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick has recently traded off Veteran OT Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reported Mike Reiss and Paul Gutierrez for ESPN. In return, the Patriots received a sixth-round draft pick in 2024 from the Raiders. While there’s more than a month to go until the NFL trade deadline, this is the second player they’ve given to the Raiders.

In the offseason, they traded away QB Jarrett Stidham who was their fourth-round draft pick in 2019. However, this begs many people to ask, “What’s the end goal for the Patriots going forward?”

What does this trade mean for the New England Patriots?

The bad news is that they are losing depth at the Offensive line position. In fact, the OT depth charts are down to their final four, ultimately meaning there’s not much room for error. Due to the other talented tackles on the roster, the Pats didn’t see much value in keeping him.

Initially, he was the No. 3 OT going into the season behind Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn. Eventually, he was replaced by fourth-year OT Yodny Cajuste. Cajuste is moving as the primary backup tackle for the Patriots, ultimately, leaving Herron with his hands out. Not to mention, the latest inquiry of former Patriot Marcus Cannon returning from the practice squad. Herron within his tenure in New England has only started in 11 games through the 2020-21 season under Raiders HC Josh McDaniels.

Who are the Patriots looking to draft in 2024?

Oddly, New England traded away a seventh-round and a player to in return receive a sixth-round pick. These are movable picks spending on the outcomes from either team during the 2023 season. While the Picks outcomes are uncertain, the fact remains that the Patriots have moved up and added value to their draft board in 2024.

Who the Patriots will be gearing up for or hoping to draft late remains the question. Not only was Herron and Stidham dealt away, but also arguably the Patriots’ biggest Bust this decade, N’Keal Harry. He was sent to the Chicago Bears for a seventh-round draft pick.

While it remains unseen, the 2024 draft is gearing up to be a big draft for New England as things continue to unravel.