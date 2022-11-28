What’s new at the Mu? Stark County artists exhibit to open

The Massillon Museum’s Stark County Artists Exhibition will open Dec. 1, with a reception in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery. Awards will be announced at 7 pm The free party is open to everyone. The exhibition will continue through Jan. 15.

Highlights

Stark Countians whose artwork will be exhibited are: Clare Murray Adams, Rodney Atwood, Diane Belfiglio, William M. Bogdan, Chris Borello, Heather Bullach, Marjorie J. Burkhart, Peter Castillo, Juliana Castro, Therese Cook, Julian Curet, Katy Cusano, Kaylee DeWitt, David Dingwell, Laura Donnelly, Libby Bracy Doss, Drew Dudek, Steve Ehret, Kristine Elefterin, Gerald Fox, Marcie Gill-Kinast, Timothy Lee Hirst, Brenda Holland, David Jentgen, Judi Krew, David L. Kuntzman, Marianna Lake , Ted Lawson, Timothy Londeree, Valerie Marek, Sharon Frank Mazgaj, Jennifer McCall, Deborah Van Horn McGhee, Jake Mensinger, Tom Migge, Clarice Nelson, Emily Orsich, Patricia Zinsmeister Parker, Lori M. Perry, Lee Rossiter, Janis Salas, Adrianne Nichol Snyder, Sari Sponhour, Tony Talarico, Chad Troyer, Tom Wachunas, Lisa Wentling, Jo Westfall, and Kristin White.

