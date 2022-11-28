What’s new at the Mu? Stark County artists exhibit to open

The Massillon Museum’s Stark County Artists Exhibition will open Dec. 1, with a reception in the Aultman Health Foundation Gallery. Awards will be announced at 7 pm The free party is open to everyone. The exhibition will continue through Jan. 15.

Highlights

Stark Countians whose artwork will be exhibited are: Clare Murray Adams, Rodney Atwood, Diane Belfiglio, William M. Bogdan, Chris Borello, Heather Bullach, Marjorie J. Burkhart, Peter Castillo, Juliana Castro, Therese Cook, Julian Curet, Katy Cusano, Kaylee DeWitt, David Dingwell, Laura Donnelly, Libby Bracy Doss, Drew Dudek, Steve Ehret, Kristine Elefterin, Gerald Fox, Marcie Gill-Kinast, Timothy Lee Hirst, Brenda Holland, David Jentgen, Judi Krew, David L. Kuntzman, Marianna Lake , Ted Lawson, Timothy Londeree, Valerie Marek, Sharon Frank Mazgaj, Jennifer McCall, Deborah Van Horn McGhee, Jake Mensinger, Tom Migge, Clarice Nelson, Emily Orsich, Patricia Zinsmeister Parker, Lori M. Perry, Lee Rossiter, Janis Salas, Adrianne Nichol Snyder, Sari Sponhour, Tony Talarico, Chad Troyer, Tom Wachunas, Lisa Wentling, Jo Westfall, and Kristin White.

Visitors can also see “INTO LIGHT Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation” (through Jan. 4); Coty Giannelli: Days with Delsie (Dec. 10 through Jan. 22); “Carry On:” A Century of Swing (through Jan. 8); Collection Snapshot: Faces of Massillon Business; the Immel Circus; Innovators of Massillon; and the Local History, Albert E. Hise Fine and Decorative Arts; and American Indian galleries.

The Stark County Artists Exhibition can be seen 9:30 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays; and 2 to 5 pm Sundays except Christmas Day and New Years Day. The museum will close at noon on Christmas Eve.

A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and everyone is welcome.

Why you should attend

The Stark County Artists Exhibition features recent creations by artists living or working in Stark County. Independent jurors considered all media. This year’s jurors selected 70 artworks by 49 artists.

If you go

WHAT − MassMu Stark County Artists Exhibition Opening Reception

When − 5:30 to 8 pm Dec. 1.

Where − Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, downtown Massillon

More − massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061