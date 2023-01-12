What’s new at the Flint Institute of Arts?

The new year is an exciting time—everyone gets a fresh start, and the days, weeks, and months ahead are full of potential. It is a time to make new year’s resolutions, set new goals, and experience new things.

At the Flint Institute of Arts (FIA) we have two new exhibitions opening in January. Expressions: Works on Paper by African American Artists is an exhibition in the Graphics Gallery that presents a selection of artwork acquired by the FIA ​​over the last decade, many of which have not been on view before.

Through Styles that range from narrative and figurative to conceptual and abstract, the artists in this exhibition have explored these themes in various ways, including Rene´e Stout, Karsten Creightney, Tyree Guyton, and Therman Statom.

Ways of Seeing: The Paul R. Jones Collection of American Art at the University of Alabama in the Hodge/Henry Galleries includes highlights from one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of 20th-century African American art in the world. This collection, amassed over decades by Paul Raymond Jones, was donated by Jones to the College of Arts and Sciences at The University of Alabama in 2008. The collection includes art in a variety of media from many artists, including Emma Amos, Jack Whitten, Sam Gilliam, Howardena Pindell, Romare Bearden, and Jacob Lawrence, all of whom are represented in this exhibition. These selections display the breadth and depth of the collection, showcasing artists working in a variety of materials and styles from the 1930s to the present day.

A few of the galleries in the museum will look different to you this year, having been reinstalled to focus on works in the permanent collection either previously not seen or rarely seen. Thanks to a grant from the Carpenter Foundation, we have added two new cases to our Arts of Asia Gallery to display imperial robes from China. Additionally, we have transformed one of our contemporary galleries into a permanent gallery dedicated to works by African American and African diaspora artists. The first installation of this gallery will feature new works to the collection, including Keith Duncan’s Funeral Repass, purchased with funds raised by the Community Gala in 2022. Funds raised from this year’s Gala on Jan. 28 will also go towards adding works of African American art to the FIA’s collection. It’s Feb. 15, we have a new special guest lecturer Dr. Robert O’Meally to give a talk on the Harlem Renaissance. You may not be aware that we are now open until 8 pm on Thursdays. Our galleries, cafe´, and museum shop are open, so it is a great time to meet a friend, visit an exhibition, have a bite to eat or a drink, and see something new.

Come and join me at the FIA ​​and let’s see what’s new!

The FIA ​​is free every day for Genesee County Residents, thanks to the Genesee County Arts, Education, and Cultural Enrichment Millage.