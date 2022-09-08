What’s in store for Illinois basketball in the Big Ten? | Sports

Illinois fans, rejoice: The full Illini men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season will be unveiled on Thursday after

the complete Illini Women’s basketball slate was released on Wednesday. Beat Writer SCOTT RICHEY breaks it all down:

Women’s basketball

Auld Lang Yikes

It might not be a happy new year for Illinois. Not with Caitlin Clark and Iowa coming to Champaign on Jan. 1. The Hawkeyes’ All-American guard and reigning Big Ten Player of the Year led the country in scoring (27.0 points) and assists (8.0) last season. She only scored 18 in last year’s game against the Illini in Iowa City, Iowa, but flirted with a triple-double with eight rebounds and seven assists during an 82-56 win for the Hawkeyes.

Spread them out

The order of Illinois’ Big Ten Slate isn’t unfavorable. Games against last year’s league leaders are distributed rather evenly throughout the schedule. The toughest stretch begins as the calendar flips to 2023, with the home game against Iowa followed by another four days later against Northwestern and then a trip to Ohio State three days after that. A week in which first-year Coach Shauna Green will find out where her team stands in the league.

Down the stretch

February could be a challenge, and not just because it includes road games against Michigan and Maryland. Count on those two teams contending for the conference championship. That’s just two of the four games, however, the Illini will play away from State Farm Center in the final month of the regular season. Trips to opposite ends of the conference — Nebraska on Feb. 9 and Rutgers on Feb. 26 — mark the other two road games.

Men’s basketball

Early challenge

Who Illinois draws in its pair of early December Big Ten games is highly anticipated. It’s a steeper challenge if they bracket the Dec. 6 Jimmy V Classic game against Texas (announced Wednesday as a 6 pm tip), but even if they’re both played between the New York City Showdown with the Longhorns and a Dec. 17 home date against Alabama A&M, facing Big Ten contenders in early December won’t be an ideal scenario.

Special event

The Illini got a daytime game last season against Purdue as part of a slate of games to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Last year’s 11 am tip time didn’t hurt attendance — a sellout crowd was on hand for the double-overtime thriller on a Monday — and the intrigue surrounding this year’s team will probably draw a similar crowd. A mid-January Matchup with Indiana or Michigan (especially in Champaign) sounds like a plan.

Drawing inspiration

A Big Ten tournament title two seasons ago paired with last year’s shared regular-season title basically means Illinois is back. Brad Underwood’s Illini, of course, thrive on being overlooked. The “nobody believes in us” trope can burn hot as motivation. So it will be interesting to see if there are any schedule quirks that can stoke those fires. Like in the 2020-21 season, when the final three games and five of the last six were on the road.