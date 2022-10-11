What’s happening in Hampton Roads and beyond

Our Picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads, north to Williamsburg:

Books, beer and wine

Friends of the Norfolk Public Library invites the community to “Books and Brews, Vino Too.” Enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine while listening to music by Guava Jam. Valet parking is included.

7 to 10 pm Oct. 21. Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St., Norfolk. 757-431-7491. Tickets start at $50. tinyurl.com/booksbrewsvino

Seafood fest

The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its Inaugural Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Admission includes a drink ticket and four food serving tickets. Choose from a multitude of beer vendors and more than 20 restaurants.

Noon Thu 4 pm Oct. 22. Camp Pendleton, 203 Red Horse Drive, Virginia Beach. 757-800-1922. Tickets start at $35. vbseafoodfestival.com

Beers, bites and fun

Meet friends on the lawn for Field Dayz Fest Hosted by the Precarious Beer Project. Relive childhood with tetherball and other fun activities. Cool down with Beers from one of the 25 Breweries and pair them with food from Amber Ox Public House, Electric Circus Taco Bar, Ol Dominion Burger and The Bake Shop.

4 to 8 pm Oct. 22. Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg 326 Francis St., Williamsburg. 757-808-5104. Tickets start at $15. tinyurl.com/pbpfielddayz

Beats and Oyster eats

Spend the day at the Bluegrass and Oyster Roast Festival in Virginia Beach. Listen to the sounds of Magic Holler Boys, Brackish Water Jamboree and the West King String King Band. Don’t miss the Outer Banks Boil Company, Ragged Island Oyster and Laughing Kung Oyster Co. from 4 to 8 p.m

11 am to 10 pm Oct. 22. Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. 1805 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach. 757-904-3183.

Beer and more

Celebrate the fall season at Yorktoberfest. It features five food trucks and more than 35 beers. Walk to all the vendor tables to burn some calories.

Noon Thu 5:30 pm Oct. 23. Riverwalk Landing, 331 Water St., Yorktown. 757-877-5920. Tickets start at $10. tinyurl.com/yorktoberfest

Story continues

Other events to explore

Newport News Greek Festival (indoor fall edition): 4 to 9 pm Oct. 20, 11 am to 9 pm Oct. 21 and 22. Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 60 Traverse Road, Newport News. 757-596-6151. tinyurl.com/nngreekfest

Pier House Bait and Tackle’s Shuck the Pier Oyster Roast and Barbecue Fundraiser: Noon to 6 pm Oct. 22. Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, 1413 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach. 757-470-5992. Tickets $55. tinyurl.com/shuckpier

Chesapeake American Indian Festival: 10 am to 6 pm Oct. 22 and 10 am to 5 pm Oct. 23. Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive, Chesapeake. [email protected] Free. tinyurl.com/americanindianfest

Sagra della Bistecca (The Steak Festival): 4 to 7 pm Oct. 23. Pizzeria Bella Vista by Signorelli, 927 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake. 757-478-7783. Tickets $109. tinyurl.com/steakfest

Rekaya Gibson, [email protected], 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya