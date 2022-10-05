What’s Happening at Arts Wayland – WaylandeNews

Winds of Change: A Prized Juried Exhibit

Arts Wayland is proud to present our prized juried exhibit, “Winds of Change,” on display at the Wellesley Free Library Main Branch (530 Washington St, Wellesley) from October 3-29. To Invoke the “Winds of Change” theme, we invited all artists to submit works that speak to the theme of change and Transformation. The results were exquisite! But see for yourself either in person or online. There will be a reception celebrating the exhibit and the artists that is open to the public from 3-5 pm at the Wellesley Free Library on October 15.

Mosaic Mirror Workshop, Saturday, October 15th from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. 111 Riverview Ave, Waltham, MA 02453

In this one day workshop you will learn how to design a beautiful round mosaic mirror. You’ll create intricate and simple patterns using the richness of millefiori, beads, recycled jewelry and glass. The possibilities are endless. You’ll also learn about the benefits of using apoxie sculpt as an adhesive (no grouting!) as well as the basics of color and design theory.

Music Exchange Listening Room Open Mic on October 12th

7 pm at the Weston AIC

Grab a ten minute/2 song slot by signing in on the chalkboard at the door. We’ve got a full PA, however we ask that Singers bring their own microphones if possible. Our stage is large enough to hold a small band. Light percussion is welcome! The gallery has very comfortable seating, room for safe distancing if desired, great acoustics, and a wonderfully respectful listening audience!

Call for Arts and Fine Crafts For Arts Wayland’s Annual Holiday Marketplace

10 am to 4 pm in the Wayland Town Building Gym

This year’s Marketplace will be limited to 30 artists/crafters (vendors). Each vendor will be allocated a 10×10 space. There will be plenty of space for social distancing..

Arts Wayland Presents: Casey and Molly

American Roots Music Series

Saturday, October 15th at 8 pm

Casey Murray & Molly Tucker are a Boston-based folk duo. With Molly on fiddle and Casey on cello, guitar, and banjo, the two play original and traditional tunes in Celtic, Québécois, New England, and Old Time styles.