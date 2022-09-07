What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 1?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange after they knocked off the Louisville Cardinals to open the season.
Awards
Sean Tucker and Marlowe Wax earned ACC Player of the Week honors at their respective positions.
Garrett Shrader was named the quarterback on PFF’s Team of the Week.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up to 57th spot with the offense 66th while the defense ranks 45th. The Orange are ranked between Marshall and Boise St. This week’s opponent the UConn Huskies are 122nd with their offense 127th and defense 119th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse up 18 spots to 42nd between Kansas State and Purdue. UConn is 122nd in the FPI. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 7 wins….
Syracuse.com
The Orange are 6th in the Weekly ACC rankings slotting in between Florida State and Wake Forest.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is now 54th between West Virginia and Rutgers. CBS has UConn ranked 121st this week.
The Athletic
The Orange move up 14 spots to 71st in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Rutgers and Northwestern this week. UConn is 120th in this power ranking.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse received four votes in the Coaches Poll.
ACC Week One Scores
West Virginia 31 Pitt 38
VMI 10 Wake Forest 44
Virginia Tech 17 Old Dominion 20
Temple 0 Duke 30
NC State 21 East Carolina 20
Rutgers 22 Boston College 21
North Carolina 63 App State 61
Richmond 17 Virginia 34
Bethune-Cookman 13 Miami 70
Louisville 7 Syracuse 31
Florida State 24 LSU 23
Clemson 41 Georgia Tech 10
ACC Week Two Schedule
Louisville at UCF
Southern Miss at Miami
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt
Duke at Northwestern
UNC at Georgia State
Charleston Southern at NC State
Tennessee at Pitt
Furman at Clemson
Virginia at Illinois
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech
Syracuse at UConn
Boston College at Va Tech