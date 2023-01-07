What’s at stake in Week 18? Eight key subplots to follow on Saturday/Sunday

Silver lining for Seattle?

The Seahawks — win or lose, Playoffs or Bust — are guaranteed a top-five pick in April, a stunning outcome of last offseason’s Russell Wilson trade. The Seattle-owned Broncos pick, currently at No. 3 overall, can’t slide below the Detroit-owned Rams pick at No. 6 because Denver (4-12) has a significantly lower strength of schedule than Los Angeles (5-11) — .477 vs. .518 — which would serve as the tiebreaker. Seattle could actually end up with the No. 2 choice if Denver loses to the Chargers, and the Bears (3-13) beat the Vikings, again thanks to the Broncos’ relatively low strength of schedule. If the Seahawks were to make the playoffs, they’d end up with the highest draft pick by any postseason team in exactly 20 years, when the Jets traded up to No. 4 overall in the 2003 draft to select DT Dewayne Robertson.

Raiders’ SOS Locks them into top-10 pick

Las Vegas (6-10) is just one of several teams currently set to select in the top 10 with questions at quarterback. With Derek Carr appearing likely to be released or traded in the coming weeks, and Jarrett Stidham and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers the only other QBs on the Raiders’ roster, Vegas could opt to take a passer early in Round 1. How early? With a Raiders loss to the Chiefs on Saturday, and a Rams (5-11) win over the Seahawks on Sunday, Las Vegas could end up with the No. 6 overall selection. But even if the Raiders win, their floor in the draft order is No. 9 overall, thanks to their strength of schedule (.449) falling well below any of the current seven-win squads. In fact, Vegas has the lowest SOS of any non-playoff team entering Week 18.

Titans’ worst-case scenario involves a high draft pick