What you need to stay warm

On those blistering cold days, you need an array of items to stay warm if you’re bold enough to leave the clubhouse. Of course, a good jacket is essential — something to keep you warm without impeding your swing. You’ll also need a Beanie or some sort of headwear to keep your ears warm. Finally, you have to keep your hands warm or your round is going to go down the drain pretty quickly. It’s nice to have a place to warm up your golf ball between holes, too.

So, with all of this in mind, we’ve split out this cold weather Roundup accordingly. Scroll down to see our favorite outerwear, headwear and hand warmers below.

Outerwear

Columbia Powder Lite $100 This vest can comfortably withstand a light snowfall or drizzle with a water-resistant outer layer. A thermal-reflective lining and synthetic insulation seals in the warmth. Buy Now View Product

Adidas Frostguard Recycled Content Padded Jacket $200 (on sale for $160) This jacket has a quilted down padded core to keep you warm like a vest would. buy now

RLX Golf CoolWool Full Zip $225 The hybrid construction of the Cool Wool golf jacket combines quilted, lightly filled panels with soft knit terry. The jacket offers slight stretch for ease of movement, a mock neck for additional coverage, full zip closure for easy on and off wear, and pockets for accessories. Buy Now View Product

Peter Millar All Course Vest $178 This stylish performance layer has loose fill channel tube insulation to provide warmth without weight or restriction in chilly weather. buy now

G/Fore The Links Lightweight Puffer Jacket $380 This puffer is specifically designed to keep you warm without impeding your golf swing. It’s water-repellant too should the cold day turn into a wet day. buy now

Headwear

Birdie Juice Script Beanie $25 Sometimes all you need is a little birdie juice to jumpstart your round. That’s the best advice Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz have to offer a golfer. If you know, you know. Buy Now View Product

Lululemon Chill Fighter Beanie $48 This merino wool unisex Beanie is made to thermoregulate your body and keep you warm all round long. buy now

Jones Beanie $25 This reasonably priced soft Waffle Beanie from Jones comes in an array of colors. You can opt for a bold color, like the one pictured above, or a neutral grey, black or navy. buy now

Alo Yoga Faux Fur Ear Warmers $58 Stay warm and look stylish! These faux fur ear warmers let you do both. buy now

Turtle Fur Comfort Shell Luxe Pipe Dream Neck Gaiter $30 While this isn’t technically headwear, don’t sleep on the mask-era neck gaiter. They’re a Pandemic find that will stick with me during cold rounds for years to come. buy now

Hand Warmers

Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 $165 The new Sport Pouch has been upgraded with: Water-resistant design Up to 12+ hours of consistent heat Adjustable waist strap 3M Polyfill insulation to increase heat retention Upgraded rechargeable battery to increase battery life Dual head wall charger for faster Charging The Sport Pouch was designed to improve the performance of athletes at all levels through the harshest weather conditions. They have been used by professional and amateur athletes all around the world, including top athletes in the NFL, CFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA and the PGA, LPGA and European Tours. The patented “G-Tech Heat” technology delivers the fastest, hottest and most concentrated heat directly to your hands, which increases blood flow and core body temperature. *We offer the Sport Pouch in eight colors!* Buy Now View Product

Zippo 12-Hour Refillable Hand Warmer $23 This flameless, refillable hand warmer is easy to carry around to keep you warm even during the coldest of rounds. buy now

Titleist Cart Mitts $50 These fleece-lined mitts are easy to pull on and take off in between shots as you ride around the course on cold days. buy now