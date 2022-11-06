What you need to know about UConn Women’s basketball exhibition game

KUTZTOWN at No. 6 UCONN

When: Sunday, 1 p.m

Where: XL Center

What: Exhibition

Records: UConn (0-0, Big East, Division I), Kutztown (0-0, PSAC, Division II)

TV: CW20

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WGCH 1490 AM (Greenwich), WAVZ 1300 AM (New Haven), WATR 1320 AM (Waterbury)

KEEP AN EYE ON

Who replaces Paige Bueckers at point guard? Junior Nika Mühl is the obvious first choice for taking Buecker’s spot in the starting lineup. She started at point guard in 19 games last season while Bueckers was out with a knee injury and has stepped up as a strong vocal leader this preseason. While Mühl has the facilitating experience, Azzi Fudd is also an option. Fudd is a more dependable scorer and also has experience running the point.

How do the new players gel? UConn welcomed four newcomers this offseason, however; only three will be active this season after Ice Brady dislocated her patella in practice last month. Fairfield grad transfer Lou Lopez Sénéchal will be a huge asset to the Huskies with her high-volume scoring experience and could potentially work her way into the starting lineup. Ayanna Patterson will be a go-to backup forward off the bench while Inês Bettencourt will provide depth in the backcourt.

How does Aubrey Griffin look? By the time she steps onto the court on Sunday, it will be over 575 days since Aubrey Griffin last played in a live game of basketball. The redshirt junior never suited up last season after being sidelined by a preseason ankle injury and receiving back surgery last January. Griffin was a solid frontcourt option during her freshman and sophomore seasons and was third on the team in 2020-21 with 23 total blocks. Griffin told the media last week that she was feeling 100 percent back to normal.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT KUTZTOWN

The Golden Bears were picked to win the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division in the conference’s preseason poll for the second time in the last three seasons. Kutztown was last year’s PSAC East regular season Champion and finished the season with a program record 26 wins and 18 conference victories.

Kutztown ended the 2021-22 season in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament for the second time in program history (its first appearance since 1996). The Golden Bears led the NCAA DII in defensive field goal percentage (32.9) and blocks (197).

Junior Casey Remolde (the 2020 PSAC Defensive Athlete of the Year and two-time PSAC EAST Second Team selection) Returns as Kutztown’s leading scorer along with fellow junior Abby Hearn. The Golden Bears are led by Janet Malouf in her 28th season as the program’s winningest Coach of all time.

Kutztown comes into Sunday’s exhibition matchup against the Huskies after a 79-48 loss to Fordham in New York on Thursday.

PROBABLE STARTERS:

UConn

Player Pos. PPG. (from last season)

Azzi Fudd G. 12.1

Dorka Juhász F. 7.3

Aaliyah Edwards F. 7.9

Nika Mühl G. 3.8

Lou Lopez Sénéchal G./F. 19.5 (at Fairfield)

Kutztown

Player Pos. PPG. (From last season)

Casey Remolde F. 11.5

Abbey Hearn F. 9.8

Annie Whalen G. 4.8

Zara Zerman G. 6.7

Naia Pulliam G./F. 8.2