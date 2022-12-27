What you need to know about damaged clubs: 2023 rule changes

The Rules of Golf will be a little more forgiving to Golfers who break their Clubs in anger in 2023. Getty Images

The Rules of Golf are changing — ever so slightly — in 2023. Here’s a few of the most notable changes you need to be aware of.

ICYMI: A drop that can land CLOSER to the hole?

***

The primary theme of the new rule changes that will go into effect is Jan. 1, 2023, is making the game easier and more forgiving for Golfers everywhere. Two updates to rules about damaged Clubs are the perfect example.

For most of golf’s history, the rules regarding damaged clubs were simple: if you damage a club in a round, you were prohibited from using, repairing or replacing that club for the remainder of the round. The punishment for doing so was extreme: immediate disqualification, no questions asked.

New rule change for replacing damaged Clubs

But now rule 4.1 is being updated in two key ways.

First, players will be allowed to keep using or repair any club that was damaged during the round, even if the player damaged it in anger by slamming the club, for example.

The 15 weirdest rules blunders, violations and snafus of 2022 By:

Kevin Cunningham





So if a player accidentally or intentionally bends their putter, they could continue to use it for however many holes are left in the round. In the past, players would be forced to putt with a wedge, wood or other club until the round was over.

Second, a change will be instituted that will allow players to replace Clubs damaged during a round, but only if the damage occurs from natural forces, or by someone other than the player and their caddy.

Unlike the first change, should you damage your club with “abuse,” you will not be permitted to replace it mid-round, although you can still try to repair it and use it.

Lesser-known club rule change for 2023

Another update to rules regarding conforming Clubs that has received less attention that will also go into effect on Jan. 1 was likely inspired from an unfortunate rules violation on the PGA Tour this year.

Rory Sabbatini had just finished off a solid opening round at the 2022 RSM Classic when he looked at his fairway wood and noticed something wrong. Affixed to the face of the wood were Stickers he’d been using on the range to test the club.

This new equipment rule offers golfers more leniency during rounds By:

Ryan Barath





Unfortunately, he forgot to remove the stickers before his round.

Upon informing rules officials of the issue, Sabbatini was disqualified under Rule 4.1 for having a “non-conforming external attachment to the face of a club he used during the round.”

But as of Jan. 1, that rule will change slightly. Under the updated Rule 4.1a(3), Golfers will be allowed to remove any clubface sticker from the club before using it without penalty, and then continue to use that club during the round. The old rule prohibited the use of the club even after the stickers were removed. You are still, however, not allowed to have the Stickers on during rounds.