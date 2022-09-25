What would LIV Golf’s field look like in a Presidents Cup?

With the Presidents Cup underway at Quail Hollow, we’ve quickly come to the realization of just how much impact LIV Golf has had on the event.

With many International players choosing to defect to Greg Norman’s new Tour, it has hit the International Presidents Cup team hard.

The matchplay format that events like the Presidents Cup incorporate is an awesome way for the players to engage with each other, as well as an opportunity to interact further with the fans.

In addition, the electric atmosphere is unmatched, just ask Max Homa after his outstanding first two days.

“When we talk about things money can’t buy, money cannot buy that feeling (on the 18th green), and that was something that I will remember forever, and I will tell anybody who ever wants to hear how that felt.”

Should LIV Golf adopt a matchplay format like the Presidents Cup?

It has been asked before, but is this type of format something that LIV Golf should adopt? They have the strong field to potentially make it a success. If they wanted to copy the USA vs. World model, many think that an International LIV Team could dominate.

With that being said, Let’s try and predict what 10 players on each side would be chosen from Norman’s current LIV field.

Team USA

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

Patrick Reed

Talor Gooch

Matthew Wolff

Harold Varner III

Kevin Na

Jason Kokrak

David Puig

Phil Mickelson

Brooks being the quiet leader would be an easy selection, as the former World No. 1 would be a workhorse for the American side.

No one can hit the ball quite like Bryson, which would be a Nightmare in a matchplay environment. Patrick Reed is used to criticism, so the matchplay style would suit his personality perfectly when dealing with hostile crowds.

The high riser of the group; Gooch’s consistent play will help any golfer that has an ‘it’ factor in doubles play. After them, the Talent tails off a bit, but still includes a list of Golfers who have had great success in the sport, including Wolff and Varner.

Oh, and you can’t count out Phil Mickelson, who would act as the veteran force on the team and could surprise in a matchplay environment.

International Team

Cam Smith

Abraham Ancer

Paul Casey

Carlos Ortiz

Ian Poulter

Joaquin Niemann

Marc Leishman

Lee Westwood

Henrik Stenson

Louis Oosthuizen

Cam Smith and Ancer would be the leaders of this group, as they are playing at the top of their game. Cam Smith, who is ranked No. 3 in the World could beat anyone right now.

Behind them would be a group of savvy veterans who know how to succeed in these types of events. Players like Poulter, Westwood, Stenson, and Oosthuizen. All of whom have played this type of event before and would understand its significance. Oosthuizen has a 9-6-4 record in this kind of event alone and would have loved to be playing this year’s Presidents Cup.

Louis felt bad as he believed his decision to join LIV and miss the Presidents Cup had impacted International Team Captain Trevor Immelman the most saying after:

“I feel the most bad for Trev, Trevor’s a good friend. We text each other. They knew my decision beforehand. But still, it sucks. I wanted to play for him. He’s going to be a great captain. He was a co-captain last time around with Ernie.”

So, which team do you think would win if LIV Golf adopted this format in the future?

It is evident that the US has dominated events like the Presidents Cup in the past, but at least on paper, it looks like the LIV Golf field would produce a much closer event.

In my opinion, the International Team looks the most complete.